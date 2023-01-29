topStoriesenglish2566811
SA vs ENG Dream11 Team Prediction and Live Streaming Details, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News for Today’s SA vs ENG 2nd ODI match in Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein, 130PM IST, January 29

South Africa vs England Dream11 Team Prediction South Africa vs England 2nd ODI match Preview - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of SA vs ENG, South Africa Dream11 Team Player List, England Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Fantasy Playing Tips.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 29, 2023, 10:54 AM IST|Source: Bureau

England will be aiming to win the 2nd ODI match on Sunday, January 29, vs hosts South Africa at Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein. If they lose, they lose the three-match series as well. Jos Buttler's side have had a tough time in this format since Eoin Morgan left captaincy last year. They have won just one match in 8 games. In the first match, they showed thier weakness in the batting department. The Three Lions were 146/0 loss in 19.3 overs. In the end they got out for 271 in the chase of 299. That really sums up England's ODI problems of late. 

Joe Root's absence is being felt heavily in the series. He provides the stability to the innings, while collecting runs at quick pace, whether batting first or in the chase. None among Dawid Malan, Ben Duckett, Harry Brook could do this job. Malan still made a fifty but he needed to go on after a good star. Duckett and Brook, on the othe hand, scored 3 and 0 each. Jofra Archer will also be looking for a better show in the second match after he went for 81 runs in the first ODI. This was his first international match in a long time and Archer may take time to settle in. But th England camp would definitely be wanting him to make a strong comeback as soon as possible.

Phil Salt is down with illness so he may ensure that neither Brook or Duckett get dropped. Proteas men, on the other hand, will go unchanged in the match. They will not want to change the winning combination.  

South Africa vs England 2nd ODI match Live Streaming Details

The second ODI match between South Africa and England will not be telecast in India. The second ODI match between South Africa and England will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

My Dream11 team for South Africa vs England 2nd ODI match:

Jos Buttler, Quinton de Kock (C), Dawid Malan, Rassie van der Sussen, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran (Vc), Adil Rashid, Olly Stone, Sisanda Magala, Anrich Nortje.

South Africa predicted playing 11: Quinton de Kock, Temba Bavuma, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Sisanda Magala, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje.

England predicted playing 11: Jason Roy, Phil Salt, Dawid Malan, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, David Willey, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer, Olly Stone.

