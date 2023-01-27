SA vs ENG Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s SA vs ENG 1st T20I match in Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein, 4.30PM IST, January 27
South Africa go into a three-match One Day International (ODI) series against England this week in a precarious position, needing to secure a whitewash if they are to make sure of automatic qualification for this year’s World Cup. South Africa are languishing behind in the World Cup Super League standings and left chasing the last available automatic qualifying berth for the tournament in India later this year – along with Ireland, Sri Lanka and the West Indies.
They sit in 11th place in the standings, having forfeited three ODIs against Australia this month in order to make room on the calendar for Cricket South Africa’s new Twenty20 league, but can make 100 per cent sure of qualification if they beat England 3-0 and then win their last two qualifying ODIs in March and April at home to the Netherlands, who are bottom of the 13-team table.
Any slip up opens the door for one of the other chasing teams to qualify and could force South Africa, who have been to four semi-finals in eight World Cup appearances, into the ignominy of a having to play in a pre-qualifying tournament in mid-year. The West Indies are eighth in the standings but have completed their Super League programme. Sri Lanka must win two of three ODIs in New Zealand in March to overtake them while Ireland must win all three of their May series against already-qualified Bangladesh if they are to stand any chance of a top eight finish.
South Africa vs England 1st ODI Match Details
Venue: Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein
Date & Time: January 27, 4.30pm IST onwards
Live Streaming and TV details: Sony Sports Network and SonyLiv website and app.
SA vs ENG 1st ODI Dream11 Prediction
Wicketkeeper: Jos Buttler, Quinton de Kock
Batters: Dawid Malan, Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen
All-rounders: Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Marco Jansen
Bowlers: Jofra Archer, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada
Captain: Quinton de Kock
Vice-captain: Aiden Markram
South Africa vs England 1st ODI Match Predicted 11
South Africa: Temba Bavuma (C), Janneman Malan, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Rassie van der Dussen, Marco Jansen, Wayne Parnell, Quinton de Kock, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi
England: Harry Brook, Dawid Malan, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Ben Duckett, Jos Buttler (C), Phil Salt, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid
