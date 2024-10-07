SA Vs IRE 3rd ODI Free Live Streaming: When, Where And How To Watch Ireland vs South Africa Third One Day International Match Live In India

SA vs IRE: Ireland and South Africa are set to face off in the third and final ODI of their bilateral series on Monday, October 7, 2024, at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. The Proteas have already secured the series with two dominant wins and will be aiming for a clean sweep. However, the Irish side, despite struggling in the first two matches, will be hoping to end the series on a positive note with a consolation victory.

In the first ODI, South Africa put on a clinical performance, winning by a huge margin of 139 runs. Their bowlers dismantled Ireland’s batting order with ease after setting a challenging target, while the Irish struggled to cope with the pace and aggression of South Africa’s bowling attack. The second ODI was no different, with South Africa cruising to a 174-run win, showcasing their depth in both batting and bowling.

South Africa’s dominance has been led by some standout individual performances. Tristan Stubbs has been in scintillating form, amassing 191 runs in the first two games, making him the leading run-scorer of the series. His contributions have been vital in setting the platform for big totals. On the bowling front, right-arm pacer Lizaad Williams has been a menace for the Irish batsmen, taking 7 wickets in the two games. His accurate and aggressive bowling has helped the Proteas dominate their opponents, and he will look to continue that form in the final match.

Ireland, on the other hand, have had a difficult time matching up to South Africa’s strength. Their top order has struggled to put up significant scores, and their bowlers have found it tough to contain the South African batting lineup. Despite these setbacks, Ireland will take heart from their earlier T20I series, where they managed to pick up a win, and will look to summon the same fighting spirit in this final game of the ODI series.

SA vs IRE 3rd ODI: Match Details and Live Streaming Information

Match: Ireland vs. South Africa, 3rd ODI

Date: Monday, October 07

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Time: 5:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time)

Ireland vs South Africa 3rd ODI (IRE vs SA): Live Streaming Details

Where is the Ireland vs South Africa 3rd ODI being played?

The match will be held at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

What time does the Ireland vs South Africa 3rd ODI start?

The match is scheduled to begin at 5:00 PM (IST).

Will the Ireland vs South Africa 3rd ODI be televised in India?

No, the Ireland vs South Africa 3rd ODI will not be available on TV in India.

How can fans in India watch the live streaming of the Ireland vs South Africa 3rd ODI?

Fans in India can stream the match live on the FanCode app and website. The streaming service offers a monthly subscription for ₹199, or you can purchase a match pass for ₹19 or a series pass for ₹49 to watch the game.

South Africa vs Ireland 3rd ODI: Full Squads

Ireland ODI Squad: Andrew Balbirnie, Paul Stirling (c), Curtis Campher, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker (wk), George Dockrell, Mark Adair, Andy McBrine, Craig Young, Fionn Hand, Graham Hume, Matthew Humphreys, Gavin Hoey, Neil Rock, Stephen Doheny

South Africa ODI Squad: Temba Bavuma (c), Tony de Zorzi, Ryan Rickelton, Rassie van der Dussen, Tristan Stubbs, Kyle Verreynne (wk), Wiaan Mulder, Andile Phehlukwayo, Bjorn Fortuin, Nqaba Peter, Lungi Ngidi, Ottneil Baartman, Nandre Burger, Jason Smith, Lizaad Williams