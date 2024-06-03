SA vs SL, T20 World Cup 2024 Match 4: Wanindu Hasaranga's Sri Lanka and Aiden Markram's South Africa will face off in their opening match of the T20 World Cup 2024 at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York, on Monday, June 3. The match will start at 8:00 PM IST and 4:30 PM in South Africa. Sri Lanka and South Africa are in Group D with Bangladesh, Nepal, and the Netherlands. South Africa, as usual, are favorites to win the trophy.

In the previous T20 World Cup, South Africa finished third in Group 2 of the Super 12 stage, missing the semi-finals. Sri Lanka finished fourth in Group 1, winning only two of their five Super 12 matches. Sri Lanka lost their first warm-up game to the Netherlands by 20 runs but won the second against Ireland by 41 runs. South Africa was recently whitewashed in a series against West Indies and did not play any warm-up games before the T20 World Cup 2024.

SA vs SL T20 World Cup 2024 Match Details

Series: ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024

Match: South Africa vs Sri Lanka, Group D, Match 4

Venue: Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York

Date And Time: 8:00 PM IST, Monday - June 3

SA vs SL WC Match: Dream11 Prediction

Wicket-Keepers: Quinton De Cock (VC), Henrich Klaasen

Batters: Tristan Stubbs, Charith Asalanka, Pathum Nissanka, Reeza Hendricks

All-rounders: Wanindu Hasaranga (C), Marco Jansen

Bowlers: Keshav Maharaj, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana

SA vs SL: Head To Head Record

India and Bangladesh have played 17 T20 matches so far. South Africa has dominated with 11 wins, while Sri Lanka has won just five, while 1 was a tie.

SA vs SL: Weather Forecast

Morning rain showers are expected in New York on Monday, June 3. However, there is no rain forecast for the rest of the day, which is good news for fans. The match between South Africa and Sri Lanka will start at 10:30 AM IST. The temperature during the match will be around 23-25°C, with humidity at about 49%. The wind speed will be around 8 km/h.

South Africa vs Sri Lanka Full Squads

Sri Lanka Squad

Wanindu Hasaranga (C), Charith Asalanka (VC), Kusal Mendis, Pathum Nissanka, Kamindu Mendis, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Angelo Mathews, Dasun Shanaka, Dhananjaya De Silva, Maheesh Theekshana, Dunith Wellalage, Dushmantha Chameera, Nuwan Thushara, Matheesha Pathirana, Dilshan Madushanka.

South Africa Squad

Aiden Markram (c), Ottniel Baartman, Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, David Miller, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs.