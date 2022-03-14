SA-W vs ENG-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s SA-W vs ENG-W ODI World Cup Match at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui 6:30 AM IST March 14

South Africa and England women will take on each other in the 13th match of the ICC Women's World Cup 2022.

The match will be played at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui and it will kick off at 06:30 am (IST).

England and South Africa have had contrasting campaigns so far in the competition. While SA-W have won their both of their games to consolidate their spot in the top 4, the Heather Knight-led unit has lost both of their matches and are yet to open their account on the points table.

England however should consider themselves favourites for Monday's match as they have won 4 out of their last 5 games against South Africa women in one-dayers with their most recent win coming in June 2018.

SA-W vs ENG-W Match Details

SA-W vs ENG-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain – Natalie Sciver

Vice-Captain – Sophie Ecclestone

Suggested Playing XI for SA-W vs ENG-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Amy Ellen Jones

Batters: Laura Wolvaardt, Danielle Wyatt, Tammy Beaumont

All-rounders: Natalie Sciver, Marizanne Kapp, Chloe Tryon

Bowlers: Ayabonga Khaka, Shabnim Ismail, Sophie Ecclestone, Kate Cross

South Africa Women vs England Women Probable XI:

South Africa Women Probable XI: Lizelle Lee, Laura Wolvaardt, Tazmin Brits, Sune Luus (c), Mignon du Preez, Marizanne Kapp, Chloe Tryon, Trisha Chetty (wk), Shabnim Ismail, Masabata Klaas, Ayabonga Khaka

England Women Probable XI: Lauren Winfield Hill, Tammy Beaumont, Heather Knight (c), Natalie Sciver, Amy Ellen Jones (wk), Danielle Wyatt, Sophia Dunkley, Katherine Brunt, Sophie Ecclestone, Kate Cross, Anya Shrubsole