SA-W vs ENG-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s SA-W vs ENG-W ODI World Cup Semi-final Match at Hagley Oval, Christchurch 6:30 AM IST March 31

South Africa women will take on England women in the 2nd semi-final match of the ICC Women's World Cup 2022. The Sune Luus-led side were on a unbeaten run in this year's World Cup till they faced defeat by the six-time champions Australia. Their previous fixture was called off due to rain against the West Indies. South Africa's performance has been eye-catching throughout the tournament and they have good chance at lifting the trophy this year.

On the other hand, England women came third in the group stage. They made an impressive comeback in the match against win Bangladesh and qualified for the semi finals despite losing 3 of their opening matches. England are in good form and momentum, which can be a problem for the women Proteas team.

Here are the Match Details

South Africa Women vs West Indies Women, Semi-Final 2

Venue: Hagley Oval, Christchurch

Date & Time: 31st March, 6:30 AM IST

South Africa Women vs England Women-Dream 11

Wicketkeeper: Amy Jones

Batters: Tammy Beaumont, Heather Knight, Lara Goodall, Laura Wolvaardt

All-rounders: Natalie Sciver (c), Marizanne Kapp (vc), Sune Luus

Bowlers: Kate Cross, Charlotte Dean, Anya Shrubsole

South Africa Women vs England Women Playing XIs

SA-W: Lizelle Lee, Laura Wolvaardt, Lara Goodall, Sune Luus(c), Mignon du Preez, Marizanne Kapp, Chloe Tryon, Trisha Chetty(w), Shabnim Ismail, Masabata Klaas, Ayabonga Khaka

ENG-W: Tammy Beaumont, Danielle Wyatt, Heather Knight(c), Natalie Sciver, Amy Jones(w), Sophia Dunkley, Katherine Brunt, Sophie Ecclestone, Kate Cross, Charlotte Dean, Anya Shrubsole