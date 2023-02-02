SA-W vs IND-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s SA-W vs IND-W T20 Tri-Series Final match in Buffalo Park, East London, 630PM IST, February 2

With the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 days away, India will look to conclude the final leg of their preparations with a win in the tri-series final against South Africa in East London on Thursday (February 2). India, following their 1-4 series loss to Australia at home, have bounced back with three wins in the tri-series and would be hoping to end the tournament on a high before they enter the 10-team global competition beginning on February 10.

India had got the better of South Africa in the tri-series opener before their repeat league fixture was washed out. India beat West Indies twice to enter the final. However, in the World Cup, India’s main challenge will be to outsmart the likes of England and Australia.

With eight wickets in three games, all-rounder Deepti Sharma will be the go-to bowler for India in the final. Under fire batter Jemimah Rodrigues got much needed runs in the final league game against West Indies and would be aiming for consistency. A big positive for India was the return of Pooja Vastrakar, who had been out of action due to an injury.

South Africa Women vs India Women T20 Tri-Series Final Match Details

Venue: Buffalo Park, East London

Date & Time: February 2, 630pm IST onwards

Live Streaming and TV details: Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar website and app.

SA-W vs IND-W T20 Tri-Series Final Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Yastika Bhatia

Batters: Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur, Harleen Deol, Laura Wolvaardt, T Brits, Chloe Tyron

All-rounders: Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar

Bowlers: Rajeshwari Gayakwad, T Sekhukhune

Captain: Deepti Sharma

Vice-captain: Pooja Vastrakar

SA-W vs IND-W Tri-Series Final Match Predicted 11

South Africa Women: Laura Wolvaardt, T Brits, Annerie Dercksen, Sune Luus (C), Marizanne Kapp, Chloe Tryon, S Jafta, N de Klerk, Shabnim Ismail, N Mlaba, T Sekhukhune

India Women: Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harleen Deol, Yastika Bhatia, D Vaidya, Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Shikha Pandey, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Singh