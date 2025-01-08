SA20 2025: All You Need To Know About The Proteas’ League, Squads, Live Streaming Details

The much-awaited SA20 2025 is slated to take place from Thursday, January 9 to Saturday, February 8. Sunrisers Eastern Cape who are the defending champions will be facing MI Cape Town at St George's Park in Gqeberha in the opening game of the SA20 2025. A total of 30 matches will transpire in the league phase, followed by Qualifier 1, Eliminator, and Qualifier 2.

The likes of Durban’s Super Giants, Pretoria Capitals, and Paarl Royals are the other teams in the tournament. Sunrisers Eastern Cape who won consecutive titles will look to seal the trophy for the third time. Dinesh Karthik will be playing for the Royals after Taking retirement from Indian cricket last year.

SA20 2025 Live Streaming Details

When to watch SA20 2025 live in India?

All the matches of the SA2025 will begin at 4:30 PM, 7:00 PM, and 9:00 PM. On the doubleheader day, the games will start at 4:30 PM followed by the second match at 9:00 PM.

How to watch SA20 2025 matches live on TV?

Star Sports 2, and Sports18 2 will broadcast all 34 matches of the SA20 2025.

How to livestream the matches of SA20 2025?

Fans can livestream the SA20 2025 matches on Disney+Hotstar.

Squads:

Pretoria Capitals

Wayne Parnell (c), Marques Ackerman, Evin Lewis, Steve Stolk, Tiaan van Vuuren, Rilee Rossouw, Will Smeed, Liam Livingstone, Will Jacks, Senuran Muthusamy, James Neesham, Kyle Simmonds, Migael Pretorius, Keagan Lion Cachet, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Kyle Verreynne, Anrich Nortje, Daryn Dupavillon, Eathan Bosch

Joburg Super Kings

Faf Du Plessis (c), Leus de Plooy, Evan Jones, Sibonelo Makhanya, Moeen Ali, Wihan Lubbe, David Wiese, JP King, Jonny Bairstow, Devon Conway, Donovan Ferreira, Matheesha Pathirana, Tabraiz Shamsi, Gerald Coetzee, Doug Bracewell, Beuran Hendricks, Imran Tahir, Maheesh Theekshana, Hardus Viljoen

Paarl Royals

David Miller (c), Mitchell Van Buuren, Sam Hain, Joe Root, Dewan Marais, Dayyaan Galiem, Dunith Wellalage, Codi Yusuf, Andile Phehlukwayo, Rubin Hermann, Dinesh Karthik, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Keith Dudgeon, Bjorn Fortuin, Eshan Malinga, Kwena Maphaka, Nqabayomzi Peter, Lungi Ngidi

MI Cape Town

Rashid Khan (c), Colin Ingram, Dewald Brevis, Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, Thomas Kaber, George Linde, Delago, Potgieter, Corbin Bosch, Azmatullah Omarzai, Connor Esterhuizen, Chris Benjamin, Ryan Rickelton, Trent Boult, Dane Piedt, Kagiso Rabada, Nuwan Thushara

Sunrisers Eastern Cape

Aiden Markram (c), Zak Crawley, Jordan Hermann, Tom Abell, Liam Dawson, Marco Jansen, Patrick Kruger, Craig Overton, David Bedingham, Daniel Smith, Tristan Stubbs, Okuhle Cele, Simon Harmer, Ottneil Baartman, Richard Gleeson, Caleb Seleka, Andile Simelane, Beyers Swanepoel, Roelof van der Merwe

Durban’s Super Giants

Keshav Maharaj (c), Brandon King, Kane Williamson, Jason Smith, JJ Smuts, Marcus Stoinis, Christopher King, Wiaan Mulder, Chris Woakes, Dwaine Pretorius, Prenelan Subrayen, Bryce Parsons, Quinton de Kock, Matthew Breetzke, Heinrich Klaasen, Shamar Joseph, Noor Ahmad, Naveen ul-Haq, Junior Dala.