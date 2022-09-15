SA20 T20 League 2023: MI Cape Town appoint Simon Katich and Hashim Amla as head coach and batting coach

Mumbai Indians-owned MI Cape Town on Thursday (September 15) announced their coaching team ahead of the inaugural SA20 player auction scheduled on 19th September in Cape Town. SA20, in its inaugural year, is the premier T20 cricket League in South Africa.

Former Australia batsman Simon Katich will hold the position of head coach, while South African legend Hashim Amla will join the team as batting coach. Katich comes with extended experience on the field and is recognized for his straightforward and intelligent approach to the game. Amla, known for his consistency holds the record for the fastest ever 2000, 3000, 4000, 5000, and 6000 ODI runs.

Joining them are former New Zealand batsman James Pamment as fielding coach along with former South African player and domestic coach Robin Peterson as the team General Manager. Both of them are steeped in the MI ethos. While Pamment is the present Mumbai Indians fielding coach a role he will continue with, Peterson has played for Mumbai Indians in the past. This places them in a unique position to extend the MI brand of cricket to MI Cape Town.

“I’m happy to welcome Simon and Hashim on MI Cape Town coaching team. Together with James and Robin, we’ll be a team that will grow the MI brand of cricket in South Africa and bring to this cricket loving country the values and ethos MI stands for,” Akash. M. Ambani, Chairman of Reliance Jio Infocomm and owners of MI Cape Town, said.

Head coach Katich said that MI Cape Town will look to ‘leverage’ local talent. “It is an absolute honour to be offered the position of head coach for MI Cape Town. It is always special to put together a new team, hone skills and build a team culture. I look forward to ensuring that MI Cape Town develops into a team that leverages local talent and has MI core values at its heart,” Katich said.

“I’m thrilled to take up this assignment with MI Cape town. Big thanks to MI owners, management and my manager for facilitating this so smoothly. From everything they have planned it looks like it’s going to be amazing platform that will attract our local talent. Bringing my experience as a player and mentor I am excited to help MI Cape Town players bring the best out of themselves and also make SA cricket stronger,” Amla said.