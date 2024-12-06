Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2828477https://zeenews.india.com/cricket/sab-sambhal-lega-wishes-pour-in-for-jasprit-bumrah-as-he-celebrates-his-31st-birthday-2828477.html
NewsCricket
JASPRIT BUMRAH

‘Sab Sambhal Lega’: Wishes Pour In For Jasprit Bumrah As he Celebrates His 31st Birthday

Currently, Bumrah is taking part in the ongoing five-match Test series against Australia, Under his captaincy, the Indian team outplayed Australia by 295 runs in the first Test match in Perth.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 06, 2024, 11:55 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

‘Sab Sambhal Lega’: Wishes Pour In For Jasprit Bumrah As he Celebrates His 31st Birthday

India’s star pacer Jasprit Bumrah has been constantly making headlines ever since he started playing for his country.  The right arm pacer is celebrating his 31st birthday on Friday, December 5. Back in 2016, Bumrah made his white-ball debut during an Australia tour and just after two years, the selectors added him to Test side in a series against South Africa. Bumrah played a crucial role in India’s second T20 World Cup victory this year. He was also named the Player of the Tournament as he scalped 15 wickets at an economy rate of 4.17.

“He’s just the Terminator, isn’t he? He knows his strengths and he’s always sniffing to find that weakness. I think he does that instinctively, and it’s not a long run-up, but I can see he’s reviewed that ball, and then he’s planning the next one," Fleming told Sydney Morning Herald.

A lot of fans took to social media to wish Bumrah on his 31st birthday.

Currently, Bumrah is taking part in the ongoing five-match Test series against Australia, Under his captaincy, the Indian team outplayed Australia by 295 runs in the first Test match in Perth.

Australia Squad: Pat Cummins (C), Alex Carey (WK), Usman Khawaja, Nathan McSweeney, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Scott Boland.

India Squad: Rohit Sharma (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(w), Dhruv Jurel, Nitish Reddy, Ravichandran Ashwin, Akash Deep, Jasprit Bumrah(vc), Mohammed Siraj, Sarfaraz Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Ravindra Jadeja, Harshit Rana, Washington Sundar, Abhimanyu Easwaran.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Why is Bangladesh Preparing for War Amid Attacks on Hindus?
DNA Video
DNA: Was Pakistan Behind Sambhal Riots?
DNA Video
DNA: Why Caste Debate on Lord Krishna in Mathura?
DNA Video
DNA: Winter Session - Opposition Divided Again!
DNA Video
DNA: Sambhal - Evidence of Pakistani Conspiracy Revealed
DNA Video
DNA: Bangladesh Hindu Attacks: Pakistani Army’s Role Revealed
DNA Video
DNA: 13 Years Later, Will the Bofors Case Reopen?
DNA Video
DNA: Suspense Over Maharashtra CM Continues
DNA Video
DNA: AI App Predicts Death Date: How Does It Work?
DNA Video
DNA: Truth Behind Claims of a Temple in Sambhal Mosque
NEWS ON ONE CLICK