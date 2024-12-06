‘Sab Sambhal Lega’: Wishes Pour In For Jasprit Bumrah As he Celebrates His 31st Birthday

India’s star pacer Jasprit Bumrah has been constantly making headlines ever since he started playing for his country. The right arm pacer is celebrating his 31st birthday on Friday, December 5. Back in 2016, Bumrah made his white-ball debut during an Australia tour and just after two years, the selectors added him to Test side in a series against South Africa. Bumrah played a crucial role in India’s second T20 World Cup victory this year. He was also named the Player of the Tournament as he scalped 15 wickets at an economy rate of 4.17.

“He’s just the Terminator, isn’t he? He knows his strengths and he’s always sniffing to find that weakness. I think he does that instinctively, and it’s not a long run-up, but I can see he’s reviewed that ball, and then he’s planning the next one," Fleming told Sydney Morning Herald.

A lot of fans took to social media to wish Bumrah on his 31st birthday.

From "ab to sharam karle Bumrah " To " Bumrah hai sab samhal lega".



Currently, Bumrah is taking part in the ongoing five-match Test series against Australia, Under his captaincy, the Indian team outplayed Australia by 295 runs in the first Test match in Perth.

