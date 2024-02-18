trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2722522
NewsCricket
SACHIN TENDULKAR VISIT PULWAMA

Watch: Sachin Tendulkar And Sara Tendulkar's Visit Bat Factory In Pulwama, Kashmir

The Master Blaster's visit transcended the boundaries of cricket, resonating deeply with the local community.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Feb 18, 2024, 01:02 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Watch: Sachin Tendulkar And Sara Tendulkar's Visit Bat Factory In Pulwama, Kashmir

Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, accompanied by his wife Anjali and daughter Sara Tendulkar, embarked on a memorable family vacation in the picturesque Kashmir Valley. Amidst the serene landscapes and snow-capped mountains, Tendulkar made a significant detour to the MJ Sports factory in the Chersoo area of Awantipora, Pulwama district, on February 17th. Tendulkar's visit to the bat manufacturing unit sparked enthusiasm among locals and cricket enthusiasts alike. Owned by the enterprising brothers Manzoor and Javid of Chersoo, the MJ Sports factory stands as a testament to Kashmir's rich legacy in bat-making. Tendulkar's keen interest in the traditional techniques and processes reflected his deep-rooted connection with the sport and its equipment.

Also Read: Meet Harmilan Bains: Who Won Gold At Asian Indoor Athletics Championships 2024 - In Pics

Beyond Cricket: Fostering Connections

The Master Blaster's visit transcended the boundaries of cricket, resonating deeply with the local community. Engaging warmly with artisans, Tendulkar shared anecdotes from his illustrious career, emphasizing the pivotal role of quality equipment in cricket. His interactions, coupled with selfies and shared cups of local tea, symbolized a heartwarming exchange, fostering a sense of camaraderie and mutual admiration.

A Boost for Kashmir's Bat Industry

Tendulkar's visit served as a significant catalyst for Kashmir's famed willow bat industry, which has been a cornerstone of the region's economy for centuries. With an annual turnover exceeding Rs. 1300 crore, the industry's importance cannot be overstated. Tendulkar's endorsement of Kashmiri willow bats undoubtedly adds to their allure and marketability, elevating the region's craftsmanship onto a global stage.

Inspiring the Next Generation

In addition to championing the bat-making tradition, Tendulkar extended his support to young athletes participating in the Khelo India Winter Games in Gulmarg. His words of encouragement resonated deeply with aspiring sportspersons, reinforcing the transformative power of sports in shaping lives and fostering community spirit.

A Lasting Legacy

Sachin Tendulkar's visit to Kashmir left an indelible mark on the region's bat industry and its people. Beyond the realm of sports, his warmth, genuine interest, and encouragement epitomized the unifying spirit of sportsmanship, transcending boundaries and inspiring generations to come.

TAGS

Sachin Tendulkar visit PulwamaSachin Tendulkar Kashmir vacationSachin Tendulkar bat factory visitSachin Tendulkar family vacationSara Tendulkar Kashmir tripSachin Tendulkar MJ Sports factorySachin Tendulkar Anjali Tendulkar vacationSachin Tendulkar Pulwama tourSara Tendulkar family vacationSachin Tendulkar bat industry visitSachin Tendulkar Kashmir tourismSara Tendulkar Pulwama visitSachin Tendulkar Kashmir adventureSachin Tendulkar cricket bat factorySara Tendulkar Kashmir holidaySachin Tendulkar MJ Sports ChersooSachin Tendulkar Anjali Tendulkar Kashmir tripSachin Tendulkar bat manufacturing unit visitSara Tendulkar family trip KashmirSachin Tendulkar bat making factory tourSachin Tendulkar Kashmir travelSara Tendulkar Pulwama explorationSachin Tendulkar cricket bat production visitSachin Tendulkar family getaway KashmirSachin Tendulkar cricket bat craftsmanshipSara Tendulkar Kashmir vacationSachin Tendulkar bat production f

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: India China Border: Zee News ground report from LAC
DNA Video
DNA: Major reason for Delhi Alipur factory fire?
DNA Video
DNA: I-T department freezes Congress bank accounts?
DNA Video
DNA: Video analysis of 'Anti-Modi agenda' in Farmers' Protest
DNA Video
DNA: Supreme Court declares electoral bonds scheme unconstitutional
DNA Video
DNA: 'Army's victory' in Pakistan elections!
DNA Video
DNA: Why did Sonia Gandhi leave Lok Sabha and go to Rajya Sabha?
DNA Video
DNA: Farmer Protest 2.0..Is It fixed?
DNA Video
DNA: Exclusive report from largest Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi
DNA Video
DNA: In Pakistan, army will 'choose' Prime Minister!