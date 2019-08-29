close

Sachin tendulkar

Sachin Tendulkar backs 'Fit India Movement', plays carrom with senior citizens

Sachin Tendulkar backs 'Fit India Movement', plays carrom with senior citizens
File Image

Former Indian batsman Sachin Tendulkar backed the `Fit India Movement` launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday as he spent time playing carrom with senior citizens at an old age home.

"Spent some time with these wonder women at the St. Anthony`s Old Age Home, felt blessed by the love shown by them. Their excitement to play carrom knew no bounds. As rightly said by our Hon. PM Shri @narendramodi, SPORTS & FITNESS IS FOR ALL. #SportPlayingNation #FitIndiaMovement," Tendulkar shared a video post on Twitter.

Not only this, Sachin further gifted the residents carrom boards and other board games in order to keep them engaged and remain healthy. 

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a nation-wide `Fit India Movement` at Indira Gandhi Stadium Complex in the national capital. Before that Union Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju paid tribute to Dhyan Chand at the National Stadium which was named after him. The Prime Minister administered a fitness pledge on the occasion.

The `Fit India movement`, was launched on the occasion of the National Sports Day -- the birth anniversary of Major Dhyan Chand, which aims to encourage people to inculcate physical activity and sports in their everyday lives.

Ahead of the launch, students from different schools presented a stellar performance before the Prime Minister and other attendees. All educational institutes have been instructed to prepare and implement a fitness plan incorporating sports, exercises or other physical activities for fitness, into the daily routine.

Sachin tendulkarFit India MovementDhyan Chand
