हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Cricket

Sachin Tendulkar Birthday: Son Arjun Tendulkar's birthday wish for Dad will melt your heart

Tendulkar posted pictures from the celebrations, where he can be seen surrounded by his family and friends.

Sachin Tendulkar Birthday: Son Arjun Tendulkar&#039;s birthday wish for Dad will melt your heart
Source: Twitter

Sachin Tendulkar turned 49 on Sunday (April 24). The Little Master celebrated his birthday in a subdued manner with a cake cutting among a small gathering. 

Tendulkar posted pictures from the celebrations, where he can be seen surrounded by his family and friends.

MI posted a video across their social media channels where the young guns in Mumbai Indians, including his son Arjun Tendulkar, wish the legend a happy birthday. 

They also share the stories of how much Sachin means to them. 

Hrithik Shokeen said that he met him for the first time he went and touched his feet and that Sachin told him to not do so. 

Tilak Varma said that he always gets goosebumps whenever he says Sachin 'sir'. 

In the end of the video, Arjun too had something to say as he wished his father a happy birthday. 

Arjun said, "I wish you a happy birthday and enjoy your day and thank you for everything you have done for me throughout my life."

Not just the MI camp but Sachin got birthday wishes from all over the world. 

His former teammates Harbhajan Singh, Yuvraj Singh and Suresh Raina too wished the legend on his birthday. 

MI will be hoping that they win the Sunday's match vs Lucknow Super Giants and give a fitting birthday gift to Sachin.

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
CricketSachin tendulkarArjun Tendulkar
Next
Story

LSG vs MI IPL 2022: Here's why LSG's Avesh Khan is not playing today's match against Mumbai Indians

Must Watch

PT4M5S

Badhir News: PM Modi guides students to combat Maths Phobia