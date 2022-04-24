Sachin Tendulkar turned 49 on Sunday (April 24). The Little Master celebrated his birthday in a subdued manner with a cake cutting among a small gathering.

Tendulkar posted pictures from the celebrations, where he can be seen surrounded by his family and friends.

MI posted a video across their social media channels where the young guns in Mumbai Indians, including his son Arjun Tendulkar, wish the legend a happy birthday.

They also share the stories of how much Sachin means to them.

Hrithik Shokeen said that he met him for the first time he went and touched his feet and that Sachin told him to not do so.

Tilak Varma said that he always gets goosebumps whenever he says Sachin 'sir'.

In the end of the video, Arjun too had something to say as he wished his father a happy birthday.

Arjun said, "I wish you a happy birthday and enjoy your day and thank you for everything you have done for me throughout my life."

Not just the MI camp but Sachin got birthday wishes from all over the world.

His former teammates Harbhajan Singh, Yuvraj Singh and Suresh Raina too wished the legend on his birthday.

MI will be hoping that they win the Sunday's match vs Lucknow Super Giants and give a fitting birthday gift to Sachin.