Sachin tendulkar

Sachin Tendulkar celebrates Father's Day by doing yoga with kids

Earlier in the day, Tendulkar remembered his father Ramesh Tendulkar's advice of being a good person first on the occasion of Father's day.

Sachin Tendulkar celebrates Father&#039;s Day by doing yoga with kids
Image Credits: Twitter/@sachin_rt

Legendary Indian batsman Sachin Tendulkar on Sunday celebrated the dual occasions of Father's Day and International Yoga Day by performing yoga asan with his son Arjun and daughter Sara.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, the 47-year-old posted a picture of him with his kids doing Vriksasana.

"Celebrating #FathersDay by doing some Yoga together!#InternationalYogaDay," he tweeted.

Earlier in the day, Tendulkar remembered his father Ramesh Tendulkar's advice of being a good person first on the occasion of Father's Day.

Along with the advice, Tendulkar also shared a throwback picture of him with his father.

"I shall always remember your invaluable advice to "Strive to be a good person first.Thank you for everything.  #HappyFathersDay!," the master blaster wrote.

While the country is struggling to deal with the coronavirus crisis, yoga can be an effective way to treat the underlying health conditions and mental trauma.

The first International Yoga Day was observed all over the world on June 21, 2015.Since then, it is being observed every year in order to spread awareness regarding the significance and effects of yoga on the health of people.

The idea of first International Yoga Day was proposed by Modi in his speech at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on September 27, 2014.

Sachin tendulkarArjun TendulkarFather's Day 2020International Yoga Day
