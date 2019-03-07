Sachin Tendulkar extends birthday greetings to his 'batting hero' Viv Richards

Legendary cricketer Vivian Richards turned 67th on Thursday and master blaster Sachin Tendulkar extended his warm birthday wishes to the West Indies great.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, former Indian opener Tendulkar described Richards as his "batting hero" before thanking him for all the support that he has received from the Caribbean throughout his career.

"Happy Birthday @ivivianrichards. My batting hero. The support that I have received from you throughout my career is something that I shall always cherish," Tendulkar tweeted.

Besides Tendulkar, former West Indies bowler Courtney A Walsh also bestowed his greetings to "one and only master blaster Sir Viv Richards".

He wrote, "Happy birthday to the one and only master blaster sir Viv. Have a great one capt."

Meanwhile, the International Cricket Council (ICC) also wished the West Indies great on his birthday and termed Richards as "one of the coolest characters in cricket".

"15,261 international runs for West Indies, Two @cricketworldcup titles, The Master Blaster, One of the coolest characters in cricket. Happy 67th birthday to the legendary @ivivianrichards!" the world's cricket governing body tweeted.

Considered as one of the greatest batsmen of all time, Richards has appeared in a total of 121 Tests and 187 ODIs for West Indies scoring 8,540 and 6,721 runs respectively in an illustrious career that spanned 17 years.

He has a total of 35 centuries and 90 half-centuries to his name in the two formats combined.

Besides this, the Caribbean legendary cricketer also made 507 first-class appearances and notched a total of 36, 212 runs, including 114 tons and 162 fifties.

