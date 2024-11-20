Sachin Tendulkar Gives Vote With Family Amidst Maharashtra Elections - Watch

Former India cricketer Sachin Tendulkar was spotted casting his vote alongside his wife and daughter at a polling station in Mumbai during the Maharashtra Assembly Election on Wednesday. Sachin reached the polling station early in the morning and also requested people to come out and vote.

"I have been an icon for the ECI for quite some time now. My message is simple: vote. It is our responsibility. I urge everyone to come out and vote," Tendulkar said.

Voting for the single-phase Maharashtra assembly elections started at 7 am and will go on till 6 pm. A total of 288 assembly constituencies are there where the polling has been taking place. A total of 4,136 candidates are competing in the elections, including 2,086 independents.

Sachin has been the mentor and icon of the IPL franchise Mumbai Indians where he will be supervising the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) auction this weekend. Talking about his illustrious career, he ended his stint back in 2013 after taking part in 200 Test matches where he scored 15,921 runs with the help of 51 centuries. He has also taken part in 463 ODI matches where he collected 18,426 runs with the help of 49 centuries.