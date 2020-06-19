Sachin Tendulkar, Mohammad Azharuddin among top 5 players with most outfield catches in ODIs

Legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar and former captain Mohammad Azharuddin are among the top five players with most outfield catches in the history of the One-Day Internationals (ODIs).

While the international cricket across the globe is yet to begin amid coronavirus pandemic, the International Cricket Council (ICC) took to its official Twitter handle and shared the list of top five players who have notched up most outfield catches in ODI history.

Sri Lankan great Mahela Jayawardene tops the list with a total of 218 catches.

Jayawardene is followed by former Australian skipper Ricky Ponting, who has a total of 160 catches in his hands.

India's Mohammad Azharuddin and Sachin Tendulkar occupy third and fourth spot with 156 and 140 catches, respectively.

New Zealand's Ross Taylor rounds off the top five list with 139 outfield catches in the 50 over format so far.

"Mahela Jayawardene holds the record for the most outfield catches in ODI history. 218- Sri Lanka's Mahela Jayawardene , 160 -Australia's Ricky Ponting, 156-India's Mohammad Azharuddin,140-India's Sachin Tendulkar, 139*-New Zealand's Ross Taylor," the world's cricket governing body tweeted.

#DidYouKnow Mahela Jayawardene holds the record for the most outfield catches in ODI history 218 Mahela Jayawardene

160 Ricky Ponting

156 Mohammad Azharuddin

140 Sachin Tendulkar

139* Ross Taylor pic.twitter.com/3lPBCvHWSR — ICC (@ICC) June 19, 2020

Notably, most of the sporting activities across the world are at standstill due to the novel virus.

The international cricket is all set to resume with the three-match Test series between West Indies and England,beginning July 8.This will be followed by three Tests and as many T20Is between England and Pakistan from July 30.