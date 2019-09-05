Sachin Tendulkar pays homage to coach Ramakant Achrekar on Teacher's Day

Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar on Thursday paid tribute to his childhood coach late Ramakant Achrekar on the occasion of Teacher's Day.

Taking to Twitter, Tendulkar went down the memory lane and shared a picture of him learning batting techniques from Achrekar.

"Teachers impart not just education but also values. Achrekar Sir taught me to play straight - on the field and in life. I shall always remain grateful to him for his immeasurable contribution in my life. His lessons continue to guide me today," Tendulkar tweeted.

Teachers impart not just education but also values. Achrekar Sir taught me to play straight - on the field and in life.

I shall always remain grateful to him for his immeasurable contribution in my life.

His lessons continue to guide me today. #TeachersDay pic.twitter.com/kr6hYIVXwt — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) September 5, 2019

Achrekar (87), who trained Tendulkar and his friend Vinod Kambli, among others, died in January this year following a heart attack.

After his death, Tendulkar had paid an emotional tribute and tweeted: "Cricket in heaven will be enriched with the presence of (Ramakant) Achrekar sir. Like many of his students, I learnt my ABCD of cricket under Sir's guidance. His contribution to my life cannot be captured in words. He built the foundation that I stand on."

Achrekar, who honoured with the Dronacharya Award in 1990 and the Padma Shri in 2010, was instrumental in coaching Tendulkar, Kambli and over a dozen other top cricketers.