Sachin Tendulkar pens down emotional note for father on World Book Day

Indian Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar took on social media on Saturday (April 23) to share a heartfelt message for his father, Ramesh Tendulkar. The Master Blaster is known for his astonishing achievments in game of cricket and nowadays he's often adored by his fans for his social media posts.

On World Book Day 2022, Sachin Tendulkar shared pictures of himself reading a book authored by his father Ramesh Tendulkar, who was a poet and novelist. In Sachin's social media upload, the little master can be seen reading a book 'Sahitya', authored by his father.

"Sahitya, written by my father Shri Ramesh Tendulkar. Miss you Baba!" Sachin Tendulkar captioned the post on World Book Day 2022.

Here is Sachin Tendulkar's post for his father

The post was adored by his fans around the globe as it was showered with more than 60,000 likes in less than 1 hour.

He shared another post (video) on the occasion of World Book Day in which he was seen reading and listening to his father's poems.

"Reading and listening to the poems written by my father Shri Ramesh Tendulkar. Miss you Baba. Prajakta is a collection of poems written by him. A few years back, we made the book into a music album," he captioned the video.

The World Book Day is celebrated for the joy of reading and Sachin Tendulkar celebrated his World Book Day while reading poems and novel written by his father, Ramesh Tendulkar.