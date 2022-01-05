Sachin Tendulkar reacts after watching 83, praises Ranveer Singh for 'brilliant all-round display'

Indian batting legend Sachin Tendulkar has finally watched Kabir Khan-directed 83 which stars Ranveer Singh in lead role.

83 narrates the story of India's first ODI World Cup win in England in the year 1983. The team led by legendary all-rounder Kapil Dev went on to beat mighty West Indies in the final to clinch the maiden trophy.

A brilliant 'all-round' display by @RanveerOfficial in 83. Really soaked in all the @therealkapildev paaji traits to make us reminisce the iconic moments of our first-ever World Cup victory. I know the win really inspired the little boy. _ pic.twitter.com/OkLhzRl0Lf — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) January 5, 2022

After watching the film, Sachin took to Twitter to give his take and he wrote, "A brilliant ‘all-round’ display by Ranveer Singh in 83. Really soaked in all the Kapil Dev paaji traits to make us reminisce the iconic moments of our first-ever World Cup victory."

Sachin then dropped a hint to find him in the movie as well, when he wrote: "I know the win really inspired the little boy."

The film shows a little boy enjoying Team India's victory in the final of the World Cup. That curly little boy is no one but Sachin.

The 83 win had a deep impact on his career and it was after watching Kapil Dev pose with the Cup that he told his elder brother Ajit that he too wanted to become a cricketer and play for India one day.

Rest, as they say, is history.