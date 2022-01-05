हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Cricket

Sachin Tendulkar reacts after watching 83, praises Ranveer Singh for 'brilliant all-round display'

The film 83 narrates the story of India's first ODI World Cup win in England in the year 1983.

Sachin Tendulkar reacts after watching 83, praises Ranveer Singh for &#039;brilliant all-round display&#039;
(Source: Twitter)

Indian batting legend Sachin Tendulkar has finally watched Kabir Khan-directed 83 which stars Ranveer Singh in lead role. 

83 narrates the story of India's first ODI World Cup win in England in the year 1983. The team led by legendary all-rounder Kapil Dev went on to beat mighty West Indies in the final to clinch the maiden trophy.

After watching the film, Sachin took to Twitter to give his take and he wrote, "A brilliant ‘all-round’ display by Ranveer Singh in 83. Really soaked in all the Kapil Dev paaji traits to make us reminisce the iconic moments of our first-ever World Cup victory."

Sachin then dropped a hint to find him in the movie as well, when he wrote: "I know the win really inspired the little boy."

The film shows a little boy enjoying Team India's victory in the final of the World Cup. That curly little boy is no one but Sachin. 

The 83 win had a deep impact on his career and it was after watching Kapil Dev pose with the Cup that he told his elder brother Ajit that he too wanted to become a cricketer and play for India one day. 

Rest, as they say, is history.  

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Cricket83Sachin tendulkarKapil Dev83 the movieRanveer Singh
Next
Story

England: Ashley Giles calls for 'systematic changes' after shameful Ashes defeat

Must Watch

PT15M1S

Zee Top 100: Snowfall alert in Washington