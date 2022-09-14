Sachin Tendulkar’s India Legends vs Brian Lara’s West Indies Legends Road Safety World Series 2022 LIVE Stream details: When and where to watch IND-L vs WI-L online and on TV?

Sachin Tendulkar’s India Legends will take on West Indies Legends in their second match of the Road Safety World Series 2022 at the Green Park Stadium in Kanpur on Wednesday (September 14). Indians started off with impressive 61-run over South Africa Legends in the opening match of the tournament.

Skipper Tendulkar managed to score 16 runs but all-rounder Stuart Binny smashed 82 off 42 balls and Yusuf Pathan clobbered 35 off 15 balls with four sixes to power the India Legends to 217/4 after batting first. In reply, South Africa Legends could only post 156.

Bats _ & music _ a combo for a lifetime!#CricketTwitter pic.twitter.com/mVP83WNB3M — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) September 13, 2022

Brian Lara-led West Indies Legends also have a win on the board after their first match. They defeated Bangladesh Legends by six wickets on Sunday (September 11). Opener Dwayne Smith led the chase, scoring 51 off 42 balls after Bangladesh were restricted to 98.

Both sides will look to continue their winning run with Tendulkar facing off against Lara being an added attraction for the cricket fans.

Here’s all you need to know about India Legends vs West Indies Legends Road Safety World Series 2022 match…

When will India Legends vs West Indies Legends Road Safety World Series 2022 match take place?

India Legends vs West Indies Legends Road Safety World Series 2022 match will be played on Wednesday, September 14.

Where will India Legends vs West Indies Legends Road Safety World Series 2022 match take place?

India Legends vs West Indies Legends Road Safety World Series 2022 match will be played at Green Park stadium in Kanpur.

What time will India Legends vs West Indies Legends Road Safety World Series 2022 match begin?

India Legends vs West Indies Legends Road Safety World Series 2022 match will begin at 7:30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 7pm IST.

Where can you watch India Legends vs West Indies Legends Road Safety World Series 2022 match live on TV in India?

India Legends vs West Indies Legends Road Safety World Series 2022 match will be broadcast on Colors Cineplex and Rishtey Cineplex on TV in India.

Where can you watch India Legends vs West Indies Legends Road Safety World Series 2022 match live streaming in India?

India Legends vs West Indies Legends Road Safety World Series 2022 match live streaming will be available on Jio TV for mobile users as well as the Voot website and app.

India Legends vs West Indies Legends, Road Safety Series 2022 Predicted 11

India Legends: Yusuf Pathan, Rahul Sharma, Suresh Raina, Sachin Tendulkar (c), Yuvraj Singh, Irfan Pathan, Stuart Binny, Naman Ojha, Manpreet Singh Gony, Pragyan Ojha, Munaf Patel

West Indies Legends: Brian Lara (c), Dwayne Smith, Kirk Edwards, Marlon Black, Daren Powell, Dave Mohammed, Danza Hyatt, William Perkins, Devendra Bishoo, Suleiman Benn, Krishmar Santokie