SACHIN TENDULKAR

Watch: Sachin Tendulkar, Shikhar Dhawan attend India's first Formula E world championship race in Hyderabad

Dhawan, also known as "Gabbar Singh," took the opportunity to test the Porsche Taycan Safety Car, reaching 100 km/h in just 2.8 seconds and reaching a top speed of 260 km.

Feb 11, 2023

Sachin Tendulkar, the famous cricketer, is well-known for his love of cars, especially fast ones. He has an impressive collection of vehicles, including the Porsche 992, Cayenne, Nissan GT-R, BMW i8, BMW X5M, BMW 7-Series Li, and the Ferrari 360 Modena. So it was no surprise to see him attend the 2023 Greenko Hyderabad E-Prix on Saturday. He was accompanied by fellow cricketer Shikhar Dhawan, fast bowler Deepak Chahar, leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, and Chahal's wife, Dhanashree Verma, a dentist and popular social media influencer.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Dhawan, also known as "Gabbar Singh," took the opportunity to test the Porsche Taycan Safety Car, reaching 100 km/h in just 2.8 seconds and reaching a top speed of 260 km. "This is my first time at a Formula E race, and I am thrilled to be a part of this historic event," he said. "I have a passion for fast cars, and seeing the GEN3 cars race on the street track was incredible. The fact that this is a net zero carbon-certified sport makes it even more appealing. It was amazing to see these world-class drivers performing for the crowd in Hyderabad."

Chahar was also excited to be a part of the first Formula E race in India, saying it was "electrifying, literally." He added, "It's a proud feeling to be a part of this event, which is also the first of its kind in India. With the rise in popularity of electric vehicles, this is a guilt-free and innovative version of motorsport that will appeal to the audience and pave the way for the future. It was fascinating to see such speeds up close." Chahar rose to fame when he took eight wickets in his first-class debut against Hyderabad in the 2010-11 Ranji Trophy season, helping to skittle out the opposing team for just 21 runs - the lowest total in Ranji history.

