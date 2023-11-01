trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2682636
Sachin Tendulkar Statue LIVE Updates: Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis To Be Present For Unveiling Today

A giant life-sized statue of Sachin Tendulkar will be unveiled at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday ahead of India vs Sri Lanka ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match.

The Mumbai Cricket Association is paying a grand tribute to the legendary Sachin Tendulkar, unveiling a life-sized statue in his honour at the Mumbai Maestro’s former home ground – Wankhede Stadium – as a special gift to the Indian batter on his 50th birthday which was earlier this year in April. The statue is set to be unveiled on Wednesday, ahead of Team India’s seventh match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match at the same venue against Sri Lanka on Thursday.

The masterfully crafted statue, which portrays Tendulkar in the midst of a cricketing stroke, is strategically placed beside the Sachin Tendulkar stand. Maharashtra’s Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, the maestro Tendulkar himself, BCCI’s Jay Shah and Ashish Shelar, along with top brass from the Mumbai Cricket Association including President Amol Kale and Secretary Ajinkya Naik, are all set to grace the inauguration event.

Crafted by renowned painter-sculptor Pramod Kamble of Ahmednagar, the statue commemorates Tendulkar's last international appearance at his beloved Wankhede Stadium, which was against the West Indies in a Test series in November 2013, almost a decade ago.

Tendulkar played in 11 ODIs at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai and scored 455 runs at an average of 41.36 with 1 century to his name. Overall, Tendulkar scored 18,426 runs from 463 matches at an average of 44.83 with 49 centuries in this format.

He also played in 11 Tests at the same venue, scoring 921 runs at an average of 48.47 with one century and 8 fifties and top-score of 148. Overall, Tendulkar ended his Test career with 15,921 runs from 200 Tests at an average of 53.79 with 51 centuries.

Stay tuned for more updates from Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

