Sachin Tendulkar to donate blood plasma for COVID-19 patients, thanks fans in video message - WATCH

Batting maestro Sachin Tendulkar celebrated his 48th birthday on Saturday. The batting legend, who holds the record for scoring the most international runs in both Tests and ODIs, took to Twitter to thank his supporters for all their well-wishes.

Tendulkar in a video message also urged his fans to unite against COVID-19 and donate plasma if permissible. The Master Blaster, who himself contracted the virus while taking part in the Road Safety World Series, confirmed that he will be donating his plasma in a Plasma Donation Centre, which the former Indian cricketer himself inaugurated last year.

"Hello everyone, thank you so much for your birthday wishes it has truly made my day. Last month was tough for me, I was tested positive for COVID-19 and had to be isolated for 21 days."

Happy birthday to a great player and super team mate ..wishing u a healthy life ahead @sachin_rt — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) April 24, 2021

"Your prayers and good wishes, my family and friends... Last but not the least all the doctors, and the whole staff with them... They kept me in a positive frame of mind and helped me recover. A big thank you to all of you," Tendulkar said in the video message.

"I'd like to convey a message which my doctors told me to tell you. Last year I had inaugurated a Plasma Donation Centre and they had a message for you all. If plasma is given at the right time then patients can recover faster.

"I will donate plasma myself, whenever permissible. You also talk to your doctors, all those who have recovered from COVID-19, and please donate your plasma when permissible because that can solve a lot of problems for the people. So I'd like to request you to please donate your blood/plasma and help your fellow Indians," he added.

Here is the video:

Thank you everyone for your warm wishes. It's made my day special. I am very grateful indeed. Take care and stay safe. pic.twitter.com/SwWYPNU73q — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) April 24, 2021

The India legend also holds the record of smashing 100 international centuries in both the formats combined. Tendulkar has 49 hundreds in ODIs and the rest 51 came in red-ball cricket.