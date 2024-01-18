WATCH: Sachin Tendulkar Turns Back The Clock In Charity Game, Video Goes Viral; Sara Tendulkar Reacts

Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar recently graced the cricket field in a T20 exhibition match titled "One World vs One Family." Leading the One World team, Tendulkar's brief but impactful innings stirred nostalgia among fans. His daughter, Sara Tendulkar, expressed her pride and emotions on witnessing her father's return to the field in a charity game held in Karnataka. Sara Tendulkar, the proud daughter of Sachin Tendulkar, took to Instagram to share her emotions as she watched her father bat in the charity match. The game, named "One World-One Family T20 exhibition match," unfolded at Sai Krishnan Cricket Stadium in Muddenahalli, Karnataka. Sara expressed her nostalgia at seeing her father back on the field after a significant hiatus.

Batting or bowling - why choose when you're Sachin Tendulkar? ___



The legend is back to show us how it's done in the 'One World One Family Cup 2024'! _#Cricket pic.twitter.com/tRhsIM4pzR — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) January 18, 2024

Sara Tendulkar's Reaction On Sachin Tendulkar Batting Again!!!! pic.twitter.com/DmYTo30A2P — Akash Kharade (@cricaakash) January 18, 2024

The Clash of Icons

The exhibition match featured a showdown between Sachin Tendulkar and former Sri Lankan spin maestro Muttiah Muralitharan. The two cricket icons, known for their intense battles during India-Sri Lanka encounter, recreated the magic on the field. Tendulkar, having scored 27 runs off 16 balls, faced Muralitharan's delivery, only to be dismissed on the very first ball.

Muralitharan's Triumph

Muttiah Muralitharan, playing for the One Family team, delivered a strategic blow by dismissing Tendulkar early in the innings. The dismissal, marked by Mohammad Kaif's catch at long-on, left the crowd in awe. Despite Tendulkar's short-lived appearance, his clash with Muralitharan added an extra layer of excitement to the charity game.

One World's Victory

In the pursuit of a target of 181 runs, Sachin Tendulkar's One World emerged victorious with a four-wicket win over Yuvraj Singh's One Family. The match featured 24 legendary players from seven different countries, making it a memorable event honouring cricket legends. South African batsman Alviro Petersen's impressive innings of 74 runs off 50 balls played a pivotal role in securing One World's triumph.