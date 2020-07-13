Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli congratulate West Indies for winning first Test against England

The cricket farternity has come in unison to congratulate West Indies for their stunning victory over England in the opening Test of the three-match series which ended at Rose Bowl Cricket Ground on Sunday.

Shannon Gabriel bagged a five-wicket haul before Jermaine Blackwood smashed a blistering knock of 95 runs to help West Indies beat England by four wickets in the first match and take a 1-0 lead in the series.

From legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar to Indian skipper Virat Kohli, many current and former players took to their social media handles to laud the Caribbean side for winning the first international fixture since the game was distrupted due to coronavirus pandemic in March this year.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, Tendulkar first hailed good all-round performances of both the sides before lauding Blackwood for playing crucial knock in tense situation to guide the visitors to win.

"Good all-round performances by players from both teams. Jermaine Blackwood played a crucial knock in a tense situation to see @windiescricket through. An important win which has set up the series perfectly. #ENGvWI," Tendulkar tweeted.

Good all-round performances by players from both teams.

Jermaine Blackwood played a crucial knock in a tense situation to see @windiescricket through. An important win which has set up the series perfectly. #ENGvWI pic.twitter.com/PLbJlqIe8c — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) July 12, 2020

Kohli, on the other hand,lauded the Caribbean side for a top display of Test cricket.

"Wow @windiescricket what a win. Top display of test cricket," the Indian captain wrote.

Wow @windiescricket what a win. Top display of test cricket. — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) July 12, 2020

Cricketer-turned-commentator Aakash Chopra also congratulated West Indies for their victory, while also thanking England for making Test cricket possible at this difficult time.

"Well played, West Indies. Well played, Test Cricket Thank You, England....for making this possible in current times. Gratitude. #EngWI #TestCricket," Chopra tweeted.

Well played, West Indies.

Well played, Test Cricket

Thank You, England....for making this possible in current times. Gratitude. #EngWI #TestCricket — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) July 12, 2020

Renowned commentator Harsha Bhogle, on the other hand, tweeted,"Brilliant result for an understated, determined West Indies side. Excellent test match. This has been good for our game."

Brilliant result for an understated, determined West Indies side. Excellent test match. This has been good for our game. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) July 12, 2020

Congratulating West Indies for a stunning victory over England, former Indian cricketer Mohammad Kaif lauded Jason Holder for leading the side exceptionally well and Shannon Gabriel and Blackwood for playing quality cricket.

"Excellent win for @windiescricket Led exceptionally by @Jaseholder98; Shannon Gabriel (9 wkts) stood up & Blackwood played a great knock in the run-chase. Great start to cricket after a long break. Crowds won’t be back in the stadiums but quality cricket is surely back #ENGvWI," he wrote.

Excellent win for @windiescricket

Led exceptionally by @Jaseholder98; Shannon Gabriel (9 wkts) stood up & Blackwood played a great knock in the run-chase. Great start to cricket after a long break. Crowds won’t be back in the stadiums but quality cricket is surely back #ENGvWI pic.twitter.com/DmkHBF8AML — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) July 12, 2020

Meanwhile, former opener Virender Sehwag too took to social media and hailed the phenomenal effort of the entire West Indies side.

"Test Cricket matters, winning overseas matters, @windiescricket doing well in Test cricket matters. Great to see Test Match cricket back and great to see West Indies win. A phenomenal effort from the whole WI team. Congratulations #ENGvWI," Sehwag tweeted.

Test Cricket matters, winning overseas matters, @windiescricket doing well in Test cricket matters. Great to see Test Match cricket back and great to see West Indies win. A phenomenal effort from the whole WI team. Congratulations #ENGvWI pic.twitter.com/yKUILMdOEr — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) July 12, 2020

Chasing a mere target of 200 runs to win, the Caribbean side lost Kraigg Brathwaite (4), Shai Hope (nine) and Shamarh Brooks (0) cheaply, while John Campbell got retired hurt after being hit on the toe by Jofra Archer's delivery.

Blackwood then not only hammered a calm and composed knock off 154 balls but also stitched crucial partnerships of 73 and 68 runs with Roston Chase (37) and Shane Dowrich (20), respectively to help the Caribbean side cross the mark.

Earlier on Sunday, Gabriel finished with brilliant figures of five for 75, while Roston Chase and Alzarri Joseph claimed two wickets each to help their side bundle out England for 313 despite some decent batting performances.

Zak Crawley was the top scorer for England in their second innings with 127-ball 76, while openers Rory Burns (42) and Dom Sibley (50) and stand-in skipper Ben Stokes (46) also made notable contributions.

Earlier, Kraigg Brathwaite (65) and Shane Dowrich (61) notched up half-century each to help West Indies post 318 in in reply to England's first-inning score of 204.

The two sides will next lock horns in the second Test of the three-match series, beginning July 16 at Old Trafford Cricket Ground.