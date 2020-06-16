Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, Kapil Dev get streets named after them in Melbourne

India's legendary cricketers Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, Kapil Dev along with Australia's Former Captain Steve Waugh and South Africa's star all-rounder Jack Kallis are amongst the names that have got streets after them in Melbourne in an upcoming housing estate.

A report on the SBS Hindi website said the streets in the Rockbank suburb of Melton City Council, an area in Melbourne's western rural-urban fringe have been named after several legendary cricketers around the world.

While 'Tendulkar Drive' has been named after the Master-Blaster, 'Kohli Crescent' and 'Dev Terrace' have been named after India's current skipper and India's first World-Cup winning Skipper respectively.

'Waugh Street' has been named after Steve Waugh who guided Australia to lift the 1999 Cricket World Cup.

'Hadlee Street' for New Zealand's great Sir Richard John Hadlee, 'Kallis Way' for South African legend Jack Kallis, and 'Akram Way' for Pakistan's Former Captain Wasim Akram.

"I am not connected to the project but the initiative to name the streets after cricketers had met with a huge response," a Melbourne based property developer was quoted by SBS Hindi.

He also said, "Who would not like to live on Kohli crescent? You never know Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli might drive by the street when he is in Melbourne this December."

City of Melton Mayor Cr Lara Carli was quoted saying, “Street names in our City are usually submitted by developers and approved by Council if they meet Office of Geographic Names guidelines. It seems these cricket-themed names are already popular with cricket fans in our community and beyond."

“It’s great to see a positive response to these names, and it’s something I’m sure the developer and surrounding residents can be proud of,” she added.

Virat Kohli and co may probably visit these streets when India's tour of Australia 2020-21 kicks-off.

Although, the tour and the much-awaited Men's T20I World Cup in Australia slated for October are under coronavirus threat that has halted sporting activities across the globe from the past three months.