Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli pay tribute to soldiers on Kargil Vijay Diwas

On the occassion of Kargil Vijay Diwas 2020 on Sunday, the cricket fraternity came in unison to pay tribute to their soldiers and salute their valour and courage.

From legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar to Indian skipper Virat Kohli, all took to their social media handles to salute the country's soldiers for their selfless services to the nation.

Tendulkar paid homage to the Indian Defence Forces who sacrificed their lives during the Kargil War.

"The countless stories of valour & selfless sacrifices of our Indian Defence Forces during the Kargil War are awe-inspiring. We shall always remain indebted to their service to our nation! #KargilVijayDiwas," the master blaster tweeted.

We shall always remain indebted to their service to our nation! #KargilVijayDiwas pic.twitter.com/qfrMNZybun — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) July 26, 2020

Kohli too took to Twitter and saluted the courage and valour of the soldiers who laid down their lives while fighting for the nation during Kargil war.

"Saluting the valour and courage of our brave hearts of the Indian Armed Forces who laid down their lives fighting for our Nation, all to keep all of us safe. Jai Hind #KargilVijayDiwas," Kohli tweeted on the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas.

Besides the duo, former opener Virender Sehwag, former cricketer Mohammad Kaif, Indian opening batsman Rohit Sharma and top-order cricketer Ajinkya Rahane also paid tributes to the Indian soldiers.

Let us take a look at the tweets:

Big salute and remembering the brave hearts of our country on this special day for constantly put their body on the line for us #KargilVijayDiwas — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) July 26, 2020

Tribute to all the bravehearts on #KargilVijayDivas . Always indebted to the gallantry and sacrifice of our armed forces. Jai Hind ! pic.twitter.com/M2kscDOZpG — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) July 26, 2020

We shall never forget the invincible spirit and valour of the heroes who sacrifice their lives for our nation's safety.

Proud of our armed forces.

Jai Hind! #KargilVijayDiwas pic.twitter.com/YCBJzjPpPh — Ajinkya Rahane (@ajinkyarahane88) July 26, 2020

My deepest tributes to all the martyrs who have protected us. Also my salute to all the soldiers who protect us. Aap hain toh hum hain.

#KargilVijayDivas pic.twitter.com/h4zl3puLhm — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) July 26, 2020

On this day, the Indian armed forces had defeated the Pakistan army in Kargil in 1999.The country lost more than 500 soldiers in the war.

Since then, the day is being celebrated as 'Kargil Vijay Diwas' to commemorate India's victory in the war.