हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kargil Vijay Diwas

Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli pay tribute to soldiers on Kargil Vijay Diwas

On this day, the Indian armed forces had defeated the Pakistan army in Kargil in 1999.

Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli pay tribute to soldiers on Kargil Vijay Diwas
Image Credits: Twitter/@sachin_rt

On the occassion of Kargil Vijay Diwas 2020 on Sunday, the cricket fraternity came in unison to pay tribute to their soldiers and salute their valour and courage.

From legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar to Indian skipper Virat Kohli, all took to their social media handles to salute the country's soldiers for their selfless services to the nation.

Tendulkar paid homage to the Indian Defence Forces who sacrificed their lives during the Kargil War.

"The countless stories of valour & selfless sacrifices of our Indian Defence Forces during the Kargil War are awe-inspiring. We shall always remain indebted to their service to our nation! #KargilVijayDiwas," the master blaster tweeted.

Kohli too took to Twitter and saluted the courage and valour of the soldiers who laid down their lives while fighting for the nation during Kargil war.

"Saluting the valour and courage of our brave hearts of the Indian Armed Forces who laid down their lives fighting for our Nation, all to keep all of us safe. Jai Hind  #KargilVijayDiwas," Kohli tweeted on the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas.

Besides the duo, former opener Virender Sehwag, former cricketer Mohammad Kaif, Indian opening batsman Rohit Sharma and top-order cricketer Ajinkya Rahane also paid tributes to the Indian soldiers.

Let us take a look at the tweets:

 

 

 

On this day, the Indian armed forces had defeated the Pakistan army in Kargil in 1999.The country lost more than 500 soldiers in the war.

Since then, the day is being celebrated as 'Kargil Vijay Diwas' to commemorate India's victory in the war.

 

 

 

Tags:
Kargil Vijay DiwasSachin tendulkarVirat KohliMohammad KaifVVS LazmanVirender Sehwag
Next
Story

Jason Holder becomes 3rd West Indies player to complete 2,000 runs, 100 wickets in Tests
  • 13,85,522Confirmed
  • 32,063Deaths

Full coverage

  • 1,43,35,705Confirmed
  • 6,03,285Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT4M38S

up deputy cm visits ayodhya on tuesday to stock preparations on ram mandir bhoomi pujan program