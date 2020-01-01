Sachin Tendulkar welcomes 2020 with heartwarming video of specially-abled kid playing cricket

Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar welcomed the New Year with a heartwarming video in which a specially-abled child can be seen playing with his friends. The iconic batsman took to Twitter to share the video of the kid named Madda Ram who is specially-abled but is playing cricket with full zeal. Tendulkar said that the video warmed his heart and it will surely warm the hearts of those who will watch it.

"Start your 2020 with the inspirational video of this kid Madda Ram playing cricket with his friends. It warmed my heart and I am sure it will warm yours too," tweeted the 'God of Cricket'.

The inspirational video has now gone viral and it has been retweeted 5200 times and it has received 32000 likes so far.