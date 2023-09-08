trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2659682
NewsCricket
SACHIN TENDULKAR

Sachin Tendulkar Wishes Shubman Gill A Joyous 24th Birthday

Shubman Gill's 24th birthday was a day filled with love, affection, and good wishes from all quarters.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Sep 08, 2023, 07:17 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Sachin Tendulkar Wishes Shubman Gill A Joyous 24th Birthday

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar took to Twitter to send his heartfelt wishes to the rising star, Shubman Gill, on his 24th birthday. Tendulkar's wish added a touch of stardom to Gill's special day, as fans and the cricketing world celebrated the occasion. In a heartwarming display of sibling affection, Shahneel Gill, the elder sister of Shubman Gill, celebrated her brother's birthday in style. She shared a touching Instagram story that captured the essence of their bond, accompanied by a heartfelt caption: "Happy birthday meri jaannn… Love You A&F" along with two red heart emojis. The photograph radiated warmth and camaraderie between the two siblings, showcasing the close-knit relationship they share.


A Bright Future Beckons

Shubman Gill has already made a name for himself in the cricketing world, and his family's unwavering support, as highlighted by Shahneel's touching gesture, plays a pivotal role in his journey. As he celebrated another year of life and success, the cricketing fraternity, including teammates and former legends, joined in to shower him with blessings and good wishes.

Cricketing Stars Join the Celebration

Cheteshwar Pujara, one of Gill's teammates, sent his best wishes via Twitter, hoping that Gill would have a joyful day. Meanwhile, former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh congratulated Gill on his World Cup call-up and wished him success on his journey. Akshar Patel also joined the chorus, writing, "Keep shining" in his birthday message to the young cricketer.

A Past Rumor Resurfaces

Interestingly, it's worth mentioning that there were once rumors circulating that Shubman Gill was dating Sachin Tendulkar's daughter, Sara Tendulkar, adding an element of intrigue to the connection between the legendary cricketer and the young sensation. While the rumors have mostly remained unconfirmed, they have undoubtedly added to the fascination surrounding Gill's personal life.

Shubman Gill's 24th birthday was a day filled with love, affection, and good wishes from all quarters. As he continues to shine on the cricketing stage, it's clear that he has a bright future ahead, with unwavering support from his family, friends, and the cricketing fraternity. Sachin Tendulkar's special wish served as a reminder of the promising journey that lies ahead for this young Indian cricket sensation. Happy Birthday, Shubman Gill! May the coming year be full of runs and great memories, just as Tendulkar wished.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
Nuh Mewat Inside Story: DNA test of miscreants' 'police' proof planning
DNA Video
DNA: Fidel Castro attacks Cuban army barracks
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Test Tube Baby was born in 1978
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gita' insulted in the name of 'Creative Freedom'?
DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train