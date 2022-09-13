Sachin Tendulkar, Yuvraj Singh remember legendary Shane Warne on 53rd birth anniversary

Legendary Australian leg-spin bowler Shane Warne would have turned 53 on Tuesday (September 13) if he didn’t shockingly die earlier this year. Warne had died on the island of Koh Samui in Thailand after suffering a suspected heart attack on Friday. A Warne associate had tried to resuscitate the former cricketer for almost 20 minutes before the ambulance arrived but he was declared dead on arrival in hospital.

Warne ended with 708 Test wickets from 145 games and also scalped 293 wickets from 194 ODIs. He also led the Rajasthan Royals to the inaugural Indian Premier League (IPL) title in 2008.

Former India cricketers like Sachin Tendulkar and Yuvraj Singh, who had many a battle on the cricket field against Warne, paid their tributes to the Australian legend on his 53rd birth anniversary.

“Thinking of you on your birthday Warnie! Gone too soon. Had so many memorable moments with you. Will cherish them forever mate,” Tendulkar tweeted on Tuesday (September 13).

Tendulkar’s teammate in the India Legends team at the ongoing Road Safety World Series Season 2, Yuvraj, wrote, “Fondly remembering this great legend on his birth anniversary! A man who defined class and accuracy on the pitch through his zest for perfection! May you shine the brightest wherever you are mate”.

Warne took 708 wickets in 145 Tests, the second-most in the longest format after Sri Lanka’s Muttiah Muralitharan. He retired from international cricket in 2007 after Australia made a clean sweep of the Ashes. He quit all forms of the game in 2013, having continued to play Twenty20 cricket.

Warne’s eldest daughter Brook, 24, paying tribute to her father, was quoted as saying by ok.co.uk that, "We were so similar in so many ways and I always used to joke that I got your genes and about how much that annoyed me! Well now I couldn’t be happier and prouder that I have your genes. I am lucky and will forever be so proud to call you my Dad forever. I love you to infinity and back and I will miss you forever.”