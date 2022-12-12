'Acting Ke Hain Sacche Thalapathi,' Sachin Tendulkar's birthday post for Rajinikanth goes viral - Check 

Without a doubt, Rajinikanth ranks among the top celebrities in the India. Rajinikanth has made his mark and is an influence everywhere, whether it be in Bollywood or the South regional entertainment business, which is why we are so in awe of everything he does.

A very happy birthday to the one & only @rajinikanth sir! Wishing you a happy & healthy year ahead. pic.twitter.com/BLcVdt6LqV — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) December 12, 2022

When it comes to exhibiting swag on-screen over the years, Rajinikanth has been nothing less than a trendsetter, which explains why he is so well-liked. Rajinikanth's fame has no bounds, whether he is in India or abroad, which explains why even other superstars are his followers.

The first and foremost person that comes to mind when we think about other famous people who are his followers is Sachin Tendulkar. On Thalaiva's birthday, "Master Blaster" posted a unique birthday message, and we are just adoring it. See the want listed below:

"'Chitti' ho ya ho 'Sivaji: The Boss', 'Hum' unke fan hain jo acting ke hain sacche 'Thalapathi'. A very happy birthday to the one & only @rajinikanth sir! Wishing you a happy & healthy year ahead.," Sachin posted on his Twitter.