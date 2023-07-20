Sachin Tendulkar's Net Worth: 10 Most Expensive Assets Owned By Master Blaster

Sachin Tendulkar, one of India's greatest batters ever, is also among the richest athletes in the country. Even ten years after his international retirement, Sachin remains one of the hottest brands in the market. He was a big reason why money began to pour into cricket as millions watched him and the brand saw an opportunity to build themselves. Sachin stood not just for greatness but also for values, grit and determination. He lived quite a disciplined and uncontroversial life. When he became the face of a brand, he reflected on the same values, which helped the product he was endorsing grow in the market.

Since retiring from the sport, Tendulkar has had small stints in cricket. At times, he has been mentor of Mumbai Indians (MI) in Indian Premier League. On other occasions, he has taken up the role of expert. However, Master Blaster's full-time interest has been in doing business and expanding his empire. As per StockGro, Tendulkar has invested in many startups. These include SmartronIndia, Smaaash Entertainment JetSynthesys, Spinny, International Tennis Premier League, @sdrive_india , and Sach.



With Net worth of 1354 crore, Sachin Tendulkar is still among the richest cricketers in not just India but the world. In case you didn't know, Tendulkar owns luxurious bunglow in Mumbai where he resides with his family. But there are other expensive assests that he owns.

Take a look at the list below of the assets, as pet StockGro:

1. Sachin own an ultra luxurious flat in Bandra-Kurla complex. He bought it in 2018 and as per reports, it is worth rs 7.15 crore.

2. Sachin is owner of a bunglow in Palatial Bandra, which is currently priced at Rs 39 crore. As per a report, that bungalow was in shambles when Tendulkar bought it and the renovation cost came about Rs 45 crore.

3. Sachin had BMW X5 M50d which he sold in 2021. It was worth Rs 1,78 crore.

4. Sachin also bought BMW i8 for Rs 2.62 crore. Its current price if Rs 4 crore after getting some modification.

5. BMW M5''30 Jahre MS" Limited Edition also stands in Tendulkar's garage which is worth Rs 1.50 crore. Not to forget, there are only 300 of these are available in the whole world.

6. Sachin also bought BMW 750 Li M Sport in 2015 which is worth Rs 1.73 crore.

7. Sachin loves watches and his love is reflected in the fact that he is the owner of Royal Oak Perpetual Calendar Watch manufactured by Audemars Piquet.

8. BMW M6 Gran Couple also stands in Tendulkar's huge garage. He bought it in 2020 and it is worth Rs 1.8 crore. Not to forget, this car is only with Sachin in India.

9. Sachin owns Porsche Cayenne, which is worth Rs 1.93 crore. He bought this mean machine in 2022, one of his recent buys.

10. Ferrari 360: Ferrari gifted one of the prime cars to Sachin when he completed 29 Test centuries, equalling Sir Don Bradman's record. It cost Rs 75 lakh but after import duty, the price came about to be Rs 11 crore. Sachin sold it off.