Sadio Mane is set to leave Premier League giants Liverpool after spending six years with them to join Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich. Liverpool will have a $34 million fixed fee for the Senegal forward with add-ons of $9 million depending on the player's appearances for the team and individual awards. The Reds signed the 30-year-old forward from Southampton for $40 million back in 2016 when Jurgen Klopp was building the side.

Mane informed Liverpool about his decision to leave right after their UEFA Champions League final loss against mighty Real Madrid, who won their 14th UCL title. Although, Mane did give a hint before the final that he will announce about his future move after the Champions League final.

Sadio Mané deal completed, Bayern director Hasan Salihamidžić confirms after meeting in England: “Yes, Sadio is coming to Bayern”, he just told @Sky_Torben. #LFC



Paperworks are being prepared after full agreement reached with Liverpool today morning. #FCBayern pic.twitter.com/RTTS4OBxwA — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 17, 2022

Bayern Munich are expecting to lose their star forward Robert Lewandowski for the upcoming season after the Poland international announced his request of finding a new challenge for his career. Spanish club FC Barcelona are in pursuit of siging the 34-year-old who's in the prime of his career scoring goals for fun.

Sadio Mane has 120 goals for Liverpool in his 269 appearances and has won major titles like the Champions League (1), Premier League (1), FA Cup (1), Caraboa Cup (1), UEFA Super Cup (1) and Club World Cup in his six years with the club.