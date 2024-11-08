Saim Ayub Leads Pakistan To Historic Victory In Record-Breaking Win In AUS vs PAK 2nd ODI

In a scintillating display of both bat and ball, Pakistan’s cricket team shattered a 43-year-old record, claiming their biggest-ever ODI win over Australia on Australian soil. Pakistan’s triumph in the second ODI at Adelaide Oval on Friday, November 8, showcased not only individual brilliance but a cohesive team effort that left Australia reeling. Saim Ayub and Haris Rauf stole the spotlight, crafting a memorable match that leveled the series and underscored Pakistan's readiness to compete fiercely Down Under.

Saim Ayub and Abdullah Shafique Lead a Record-Breaking Chase

Young opener Saim Ayub played a pivotal role in Pakistan’s historic chase, scoring an unbeaten 82 off 90 balls. His partnership with Abdullah Shafique was nothing short of remarkable as the two crafted a 137-run stand for the opening wicket, breaking records along the way. This stand became Pakistan's second-highest opening partnership against Australia in ODIs, trailing only behind Mohsin Khan and Mudassar Nazar’s 141-run stand in 1985.

Ayub’s innings was a masterclass in controlled aggression and timing. With impeccable footwork and an impressive range of shots, he kept the Australian bowlers at bay and maintained Pakistan’s momentum throughout the chase. Shafique, with a composed 47*, provided the perfect support, allowing Ayub to play his natural game. Their partnership laid a solid foundation, ensuring Pakistan cruised to victory with 141 balls to spare — a margin that broke multiple records and etched the team’s performance in history books.

Haris Rauf’s Fiery Spell Dismantles Australia

While Pakistan’s batting captured the chase in style, it was Haris Rauf’s extraordinary bowling performance that set up the win. Rauf’s searing spell of 5/29 stunned the Australian lineup, as he dismantled their middle order with pinpoint accuracy and pace. Rauf’s ability to generate movement and his relentless aggression made it difficult for the Australian batsmen to find any rhythm. Rauf’s wickets included crucial scalps, with his delivery to dismiss Marnus Labuschagne being particularly memorable. A well-directed short ball saw Labuschagne fall to an edge, caught deftly by Mohammad Rizwan behind the stumps. Notably, Rizwan’s four catches off Rauf’s bowling allowed him to equal the record for the most dismissals by a wicketkeeper in an ODI with six dismissals. Rauf’s effort ensured that Australia was bowled out for a mere 163, giving Pakistan a manageable target and setting the stage for a series-leveling win.

Breaking Barriers and Records

This victory carried more significance than just numbers. In achieving this nine-wicket win, Pakistan broke multiple records:

Biggest ODI Win over Australia (in terms of balls remaining): The chase, completed with 141 balls to spare, became Pakistan's most decisive win against Australia.

Largest Win Margin against Australia on Australian Soil: Pakistan previously held a record six-wicket win over Australia in Sydney in 1981, but this comprehensive win in Adelaide surpassed it by a significant margin.

First ODI Win in Adelaide in the 21st Century: Pakistan also achieved their first ODI victory against Australia in Adelaide since the turn of the century.

Pakistan’s Clinical Bowling Exposes Australia’s Vulnerabilities

Australia’s batting struggles were evident from the outset. Their opening pair, Matt Short and Jake Fraser-McGurk, failed to deliver under pressure, succumbing to Pakistan’s relentless pace attack led by Rauf and Shaheen Shah Afridi. Fraser-McGurk’s promising start, where he struck three boundaries in an over, was cut short by Afridi’s pinpoint delivery that trapped him LBW.

Steven Smith attempted to stabilize the innings with a top score of 35, but his dismissal marked the beginning of the end for Australia. Maxwell’s brief fireworks and Smith’s resistance couldn’t save Australia from an inevitable collapse, leaving them bundled out for 163 in what seemed like a batting performance unworthy of the typically reliable Australian lineup.