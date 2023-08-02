Sakshi Dhoni Opens Up On Possibility Of MS Dhoni Making Acting Debut, Says 'It Will Only Be An...'

Indian cricket legend MS Dhoni and his wife Sakshi Dhoni have recently turned film producers as they have opened their own production company named Dhoni Entertainment. Under this banner, a South Indian film recently released whose name is 'Lets Get Married' or 'LGM'. Sakshi is the backbone of the company as hubby MSD has been busy with his cricket among other things. Dhoni recently won fifth title for his franchise Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the sixteenth edition of Indian Premier League (IPL 2023).

While Dhoni has taken care of CSK, it was Sakshi who helmed this project and ran the show. Producing films is no child's play and Sakshi aims to get betetr this job.

Now that Dhoni has a production company of his own, will we see the former India captain make debut soon? What does wife Sakshi has to say on prospect of 'Mahi' acting in films? And what kind of film it is going to be? A comedy, a romantic story or an actioneer?

Speaking to Deccan Chronicle newspaper, Sakshi finally opened up on the prospect of MS Dhoni making an acting debut. She said that if Dhoni ever decides to act in a film, it is going to be an entertaining action movie. "If Mahi ever considers acting, he should look for an action thriller. He is not camera-shy. He has been appearing in commercials since 2006. If we decide to make a film with MS Dhoni as the protagonist, it will only be an entertaining action film," said Sakshi.

Sakshi is not wrong here. Dhoni is indeed among the non-actors celebrities who pulls off a TV commercial with ease. He looks very professional on screen and while acting in a film is a different ball-game, there is no doubt that Dhoni will nail that too. It will be interesting to see whether Dhoni ever features in a Bollywood film or not. For the time being, he is busy producing some world-class entertaining films with Sakshi.