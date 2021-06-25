Sam Curran displays brilliant 'footy skills' to dismiss Sri Lanka batsman in T20I encounter - WATCH

England all-rounder Sam Curran produced some great footy skills, as the 23-year-old executed a brilliant run-out on his follow-through in the second T20I against Sri Lanka in Cardiff. His effort saw the end Danushka Gunathilaka, who's stay in the middle was cut short on just 3 off 4 balls after Sri Lanka won the toss and opted to bat first.

The incident took place in the third delivery of the second over when Avishka Fernando tried to punch the ball down and tried to steal a run. However, Curran was quick to react as he continued to run on his follow-through, before strking the bails with his legs as desperate dive from Gunathilaka also couldn't save his wicket.

Meanwhile, England Cricket and the commentators were amazed by the sight and heaped praises towards the 23-year-old for displaying great presence of mind. England Cricket shared the moment on Twitter and made a reference to the ongoing UEFA Euro 2020, where Gareth Southgate's England will take on Germany in the round-of-16 clash.

Meanwhile, the hosts finished the match with a five-wicket win in a rain-curtailed contest. Sri Lanka could only manage 111/7 in their 20 overs. The target was then reduced to 103 in 18 overs using the Duckworth-Lewis method, which England completed in 16.1 overs.