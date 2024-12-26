Sam Konstas Opens Up On Heated Clash With Virat Kohli In IND vs AUS 4th Test - Watch

Australia’s young batting sensation Sam Konstas hogged all the limelight as he made his debut against India in the ongoing Boxing Day Test. The teenager ended up making 60 runs on the board at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Thursday. Young Konstas smashed a few beautiful shots specially against Jasprit Bumrah.

The 19-year-old batter was also involved in a verbal spat with Virat Kohli who is his favourite player in the world. While talking about his wicket, Konstas said that it was the emotions that got the better of both of them.

"I think the emotions got to both of us. I didn't quite realise as I was doing my gloves. But, it happens in cricket," Konstas told the broadcaster 7Cricket.

The man of the moment



Sam Konstas chats with copes9 about his first Test innings...



And everything else that happened during it as well #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/v7hhwMWgtB — 7Cricket (7Cricket) December 26, 2024

"It wasn't a plan yesterday I was I was going to play good cricket shots but Bumrah is obviously world-class ball and yeah just trying to pull pressure on him trying to change his tactics was the key thing," he added.

Kohli and Konstas were involved in a heated exchange on the field and it was batter Usman Khawaja who handled the situation. It all transpired during a break when Sam Konstas was walking back to his position at the crease alongside Usman Khawaja. Kohli then came in and intentionally bumped into the young Australian opener.

According to the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) laws, any form of "inappropriate and deliberate physical contact" is considered a Level 2 offense under the category of Unacceptable Conduct. This includes situations where a player intentionally makes contact with another player or umpire.

Australia Squad: Pat Cummins (C), Alex Carey (WK), Usman Khawaja, Nathan McSweeney, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Scott Boland.

India Squad: Rohit Sharma (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(w), Dhruv Jurel, Nitish Reddy, Ravichandran Ashwin, Akash Deep, Jasprit Bumrah(vc), Mohammed Siraj, Sarfaraz Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Ravindra Jadeja, Harshit Rana, Washington Sundar, Abhimanyu Easwaran.