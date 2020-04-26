Sana Mir retirement: ICC congratulates former Pakistan women's captain for a remarkable career

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has congratulated Pakistan's Sana Mir for an excellent career after the former women's captain bid adieu to her 15-year-long illustrious international cricket on Saturday.

Describing Sana as 'one of the most consistent performers around the world', ICC Chief Executive Manu Sawhney admitted that the former had been a wonderful leader of the Pakistan team and a great ambassador of the game in her country.

“Sana has been the face of Pakistan cricket over the years and one of the most consistent performers around the world. She has been a wonderful leader of the Pakistan team and a great ambassador of the game in her country and abroad," the ICC press release quoted Sawhney as saying.

Sawhney added that he hopes to see Sana passing her vast experience towards the growth of the game in Pakistan.

“This is an important period for the women’s game and I hope Sana will be able to use her vast experience and contribute to its growth in whatever way she can. On behalf of everyone at the ICC, I wish her all the very best for her future," he said.

Sana, who made her international debut with an ODI clash against Sri Lanka in Karachi in December 2005, went on to appear in a total of 120 matches for Pakistan in the 50-over format and claimed 151 wickets besides notching up 1,630 runs in it.

In 106 T20Is, she scored 802 runs and took 89 wickets.

The former Pakistan skipper led the national side in 72 ODIs, winning 26 matches and losing 45.She also captained Pakistan in 65 T20Is, winning 26 and losing 36.

Sana, an off-spinner who was also a valuable batter, is among only five women players to complete the double of 1,000 runs and 100 wickets in ODIs. She was ranked ninth among bowlers at the time of her retirement at the age of 34.

She also played in three ICC Women’s Cricket World Cups (2009, 2013 and 2017) and six ICC Women’s T20 World Cups (2009, 2010, 2012, 2014, 2016 and 2018). She was the captain at the 2013 and 2017 World Cups and the T20 World Cups of 2009, 2010, 2012, 2014 and 2016.