Sangeeta Phogat Lifts Yuzvendra Chahal in Viral Video During Jhalak Dikhla Jaa Party

While Sangeeta Phogat entertained the crowd with her impromptu feat, Yuzvendra Chahal has been actively supporting his wife, Dhanashree Verma, who is a contestant on the show.

In a delightful turn of events at the Jhalak Dikhla Jaa party, Indian wrestler Sangeeta Phogat showcased her strength and playfulness by lifting Team India's leg spinner, Yuzvendra Chahal, on her back. The viral video captured a moment of sheer joviality amidst the intense competition of the popular dance reality show. At the recent Jhalak Dikhla Jaa party, Sangeeta Phogat, known for her wrestling prowess, stole the spotlight as she lifted Yuzvendra Chahal onto her shoulders and twirled him around. The playful act garnered attention and added a touch of joy to the evening's festivities.

Chahal's Support for Dhanashree Verma

While Sangeeta Phogat entertained the crowd with her impromptu feat, Yuzvendra Chahal has been actively supporting his wife, Dhanashree Verma, who is a contestant on the show. Despite Phogat's elimination, Chahal's unwavering encouragement for his wife reflects his supportive nature both on and off the field.

Dhanashree Verma's Journey in Jhalak Dikhla Jaa

Dhanashree Verma's remarkable journey in Jhalak Dikhla Jaa has earned her a spot among the top five finalists. As the final episode approaches, Verma's captivating performances have positioned her as a strong contender for the coveted title, eliciting cheers from fans and spectators alike.

Competition in the Grand Finale

Verma faces tough competition from esteemed contenders such as popular TV actor Shoaib Ibrahim and former Indian Idol winner Sreerama Chandra. With the grand finale slated to air soon, anticipation is high as audiences eagerly await the crowning moment of this thrilling season.

Yuzvendra Chahal's Cricketing Pursuits

On the cricketing front, Yuzvendra Chahal gears up for the upcoming IPL season, representing Rajasthan Royals. Despite recent exclusion from the BCCI central contracts, Chahal remains undeterred, aiming to add to his impressive IPL record and showcase his skills on the cricket field once again.

