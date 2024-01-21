Former Pakistan cricket captain Shoaib Malik recently announced his marriage to Pakistani actress Sana Javed, confirming his separation from Indian tennis star Sania Mirza. While the joyous pictures shared by Malik on Instagram painted a happy picture, a recent report from The Pakistani Daily has raised eyebrows and sparked controversy. The Pakistani Daily report has revealed that none of Shoaib Malik's family members attended his third wedding with Sana Javed. The absence of family members at the ceremony has fueled speculation, with serious concerns expressed by Malik's sisters regarding his divorce from Sania Mirza. The report suggests that Sania was tired of Shoaib's alleged extramarital affairs, adding a layer of complexity to the cricketer's latest union.

Sania Mirza Initiates Divorce Proceedings

Following the announcement of Shoaib's marriage to Sana, a family source revealed to PTI that Sania Mirza had initiated the divorce proceedings. The source confirmed that it was a 'khula,' a term referring to the right of a Muslim woman to unilaterally divorce her husband. Sania's cryptic social media posts earlier hinted at a troubled relationship, stating, "When something disturbs the peace of your heart, let it go."

Shoaib's Controversial Past

This marks Shoaib Malik's third marriage, having divorced his first wife, Ayesha Siddiqui, to marry Sania Mirza in 2010. Shoaib and Sania, who got married in a traditional Hyderabadi Muslim ceremony, have a five-year-old son named Izhaan, who currently lives with Sania.

Family Disapproval and Social Media Hints

The report suggests that Shoaib Malik's family disapproves of his third marriage, evident from their absence at the wedding. Sania Mirza's parents, in response to the separation, revealed that it was a 'khula.' Sania's social media posts about the challenges of marriage and divorce further fueled rumors of trouble in paradise.

Shoaib Malik's Career and Recent Life

Shoaib Malik, a celebrated all-rounder in Pakistan, recently faced controversies on and off the field. While his cricketing career has seen a dip in recent years, his personal life has taken center stage with this unexpected marriage. The 41-year-old cricketer last played a T20I in November 2021.