Sania Mirza celebrates Mohammad Hafeez's wife birthday and brings cake, pictures HERE

Sharjah: A clinical Pakistan took revenge from New Zealand for cancelling their tour earlier in 2021 and won by five wickets in Sharjah on Tuesday to register a second consecutive win of the tournament. Pakistan team celebrated the memorable victory with a customary group selfie in the stadium.

Soon after the team celebration, Mohammad Hafeez also celebrated his wife's birthday with his friends and family in Sharjah but he had forgotten to get the birthday cake and it was Sania who arranged it on time for his wife. The Pakistan all-rounder Hafeez, who scored 11 off 6 during Pakistan's chase, took to social media to share photos of his wife's birthday celebration and thanked Sania for the help.

Happy birthday to my wife @naziahafeez8 i forgot but thanks to rescue angel @MirzaSania to arrange birthday cake on time. pic.twitter.com/jDSCLtyV8l — Mohammad Hafeez (@MHafeez22) October 26, 2021

Notably, Sania was cheering for her husband and Pakistan all-rounder Shoaib Malik from the stands at the Sharjah Stadium on Tuesday. Malik also didn't disappoint Sania and played a crucial knock along with Asif Ali.

Malik and Ali added 48 runs for the 6th wicket in just 23 balls as Pakistan chased the 135-run target with 8 balls to spare. Pakistan are on top of the T20 World Cup Group 2 Super 12 points table with 2 wins from as many matches.