'Sania Mirza is clapping for enemy country Pakistan', Indian tennis star receives hate on Twitter

India's tennis star Sania Mirza was in attendance at Dubai International stadium to watch her husband Shoaib Malik play in the second semi-final of the T20 World Cup 2021 between Pakistan and Australia.

Malik is among the several match-winners in the Pakistan cricket team and he has played a couple of lovely knocks already in the mega event.

Mirza did not want to miss out watching her husband play in that all-important semi-final. Not to forget, Malik is nearing retirement in his international career. He has already retired from Tests and ODIs and plays only the T20s.

Pakistan played well in the first innings of the match, having scored 176/4 in 20 overs, thanks to good knocks from Mohammad Rizwan and Fakhar Zaman.

Midway through the match, Mirza, however, began to trend on social media. Some cameras in the ground had caught her supporting and cheering for her husband and Pakistan and that led to some Indian fans taking to the social media website to send some hate towards Mirza and calling her a traitor for supporting the neighbours.

Have a look at some of these tweets:

#PAKvAUS

Can someone please tell me that what kind of an indian Sania Mirza is?? Never have i ever saw her cheating for indian cricket team but we saw her in support of pakistan many times. Ex._ pic.twitter.com/uVDnVpBVq6 — Abhishek Narsingh _ __ (@AmanPradyuman) November 11, 2021

Ye Sania Mirza pakistani clapping for Paxtan today, Olympic me haar ke wapis aa gyi thi on the day she lost, ye bhi nahi ki remaining indian players ke match me support kr de , and our tenis federation pays her for what?_ — non-native twittologer (@twittologer) November 11, 2021

Sania Mirza is clapping for enemy country Pakistan that kills our soldiers on a daily basis pic.twitter.com/GBrD2jADBb — Girish (Headhunter) (@girishs2) November 11, 2021

Why are Indians so pressed over Sania Mirza supporting a team? It's just a game of Cricket. FFS. Calm down. — City for Eternity (@CitySuperbia) November 11, 2021

Sania Mirza feeling very uncomfortable there, she knows what's going to happen — Gilfoyle (@PiedPiperValley) November 11, 2021

If there was a competition for #NamakHaram than Sania Mirza would have been the undisputed winner#PAKvAUS pic.twitter.com/yfoEfAqJaT — Kapil Mishra __ __n (@KapilMishrra) November 11, 2021