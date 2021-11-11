हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
T20 World Cup 2021

'Sania Mirza is clapping for enemy country Pakistan', Indian tennis star receives hate on Twitter

India's tennis star Sania Mirza was in attendance at Dubai International stadium to watch her husband Shoaib Malik play in the second semi-final of the T20 World Cup 2021 between Pakistan and Australia. 

&#039;Sania Mirza is clapping for enemy country Pakistan&#039;, Indian tennis star receives hate on Twitter
File image of Sania Mirza. (Source: Twitter)

India's tennis star Sania Mirza was in attendance at Dubai International stadium to watch her husband Shoaib Malik play in the second semi-final of the T20 World Cup 2021 between Pakistan and Australia. 

Malik is among the several match-winners in the Pakistan cricket team and he has played a couple of lovely knocks already in the mega event. 

Mirza did not want to miss out watching her husband play in that all-important semi-final. Not to forget, Malik is nearing retirement in his international career. He has already retired from Tests and ODIs and plays only the T20s. 

Pakistan played well in the first innings of the match, having scored 176/4 in 20 overs, thanks to good knocks from Mohammad Rizwan and Fakhar Zaman. 

Midway through the match, Mirza, however, began to trend on social media. Some cameras in the ground had caught her supporting and cheering for her husband and Pakistan and that led to some Indian fans taking to the social media website to send some hate towards Mirza and calling her a traitor for supporting the neighbours. 

Have a look at some of these tweets:

