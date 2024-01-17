Sania Mirza Reignites Divorce Rumours With Husband Shoaib Malik Via Instagram Post

Indian tennis legend Sania Mirza has reginited the divorce rumours after her new Instagram Story. Sania is married to Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik in 2010. They gave birth to a son whose name is Izhaan Mirza Malik. Last year, the rumours of Sania and Shoaib's separation had gained speed. This was after a cryptic post by Sania in which she could be seen contemplating a huge life decision.

Later, it was revealed that Shoaib Malik was in an alleged relationship with Pakistani model Ayesha Omar. That was assumed as the reason for their rumoured divorce. With time, the rumours died down but it has once again got reignited with Sania sharing an Instagrm Story.

In the Story, Sania shared an anonymous quote on life decisions. One of the line says, "Marriage is hard. Divorce is hard. Choose your hard." The quote is intended to motivate the reader to make the right decisions in life.

Take a look at the Instagram post below:

Last year, Shoaib had even missed the birthday of his son and rumourmills had it that it was due to the impending divorce. But Malik had dashed the rumours by saying that he had work commitments. "When they [Sania and Izhan] went to perform Umrah I had commitments here and when I took a break and went to Dubai to spend time with Izhan, she [Sania] had commitments in IPL," told Malik on Geo News on the situation of missing his son's birthday while Sania and him were on a trip.

Malik had added that he does not pay heed to the rumours nor Sania. He had told the Pakistani news channel that people need to understand that they belong to different countries and have work commitments. Malik had added that neither he nor Sania released any statement on the rumours of their divorce because it did not matter to them.

While Malik had rubbished off the rumours, it is also true that he did a photoshoot with Ayesha, which had fuel to the rumours of his separation with Sania.

Following the daring photoshoot, Malik faced inquiries on a Pakistani TV channel about his wife Sania's response to the shoot, but he provided vague answers. Speculation is circulating that Sania may have discovered Malik's alleged infidelity with Ayesha. However, there is no conclusive evidence, as Sania has chosen to remain silent on the issue. It appears that both Sania and Malik are biding their time to address the matter publicly.