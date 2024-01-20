Indian tennis sensation Sania Mirza stirred up a storm on social media with her latest Instagram post, coincidentally shared just hours before her ex-husband, Shoaib Malik, announced his marriage to Pakistani TV actress Sana Javed. The cryptic nature of Sania's post has fueled ongoing rumours about the state of her relationship with the Pakistani cricketer. In a surprising turn of events, Sania Mirza took to her Instagram Stories to share a glimpse of her life on January 20, just moments before Shoaib Malik's wedding revelation. The post, showcasing a solo image of the tennis star, hinted at a potential underlying narrative.

Sania Mirza latest Instagram story #ShoaibMalik pic.twitter.com/GcYvrW4C3h — Asim Ur Rehman (@AsiimUrRehman) January 20, 2024

Troubled Waters

Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik, once hailed as a power couple, tied the knot in a grand ceremony in 2010. However, persistent rumors of their separation have lingered, with Shoaib's recent wedding photos adding fuel to the speculative fire. The Instagram post shared by Sania Mirza on January 20 alludes to the challenges within their relationship.

The Missing Presence

A day prior to the Instagram revelation, Sania Mirza had given an exclusive tour of her luxurious Dubai home, conspicuously absent of Shoaib Malik. The absence of Malik in the video and the emphasis on their son, Izhaan, raise questions about the couple's current dynamics.

Sania's Reflections

Sania Mirza's recent post echoes reflections on the challenges of marriage and divorce, emphasizing the need to make difficult choices. The post has further fueled speculations surrounding the alleged strain in her relationship with Shoaib Malik.

Shoaib Malik's Third Union

In a surprising turn of events, Shoaib Malik confirmed his marriage to Pakistani actress Sana Javed, marking his third nuptial. The announcement comes amid swirling rumours and previous instances of Malik unfollowing Sania Mirza on Instagram, indicating potential discord.

The Unraveling Rumors

Rumours of the couple's separation first surfaced in 2022, and despite intermittent denials, the speculation continues to persist. Both Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik have chosen to remain tight-lipped about their personal affairs, adding an air of mystery to their high-profile relationship.