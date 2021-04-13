Sanjana Ganesan, KL Rahul send 'heart-warming' greetings on Gudi Padwa

Sanjana Ganesan, KL Rahul, Umesh Yadav, among others extended their wishes on the auspicious occasion of Gudi Padwa, a festival that is celebrated extensively by people in Maharashtra, marking the onset of the spring season.

All the three celebrities took to Twitter and shared their greetings to their followers. Here are their tweets:

Here’s hoping this new beginning brings with it hope, joy, well-being and peace for everyone. Happy Gudi Padwa! — Sanjana Ganesan (@SanjanaGanesan) April 13, 2021

Greetings on the occasion of Gudi Padwa. May you have a safe and blessed festival. — Umesh Yaadav (@y_umesh) April 13, 2021

Sending warm wishes to everyone on this auspicious day. May this festival bring happiness, peace, prosperity in everyone's lives. Wishing you all a very happy Ugadi, Gudi Padwa, Navreh, Jur Sithal, Baisakhi, Vishu, Bohag Bihu, Cheti Chand, Poila Boshak & Puthandu — K L Rahul (@klrahul11) April 13, 2021

To new beginnings, tasty celebrations and yellovely cheer! Whistling abundant wishes on this auspicious day. Super #Ugadi and #GudiPadwa to all! #WhistlePodu #Yellove pic.twitter.com/VBWvWHFA6P — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) April 13, 2021

The festival Gudi Padwa is derived from two words - ‘gudi’ which is the flag of Lord Brahma and ‘padwa’ which marks the onset of the first day of the phase of the moon.

The flags are generally red or orange in colour and are decorated with flowers and a copper vessel is placed upside down on top of the flag, resembling prosperity and victory.