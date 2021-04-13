हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Sanjana Ganesan

Sanjana Ganesan, KL Rahul send 'heart-warming' greetings on Gudi Padwa

Sanjana Ganesan, KL Rahul, Umesh Yadav, among others extended their wishes on the auspicious occasion of Gudi Padwa, a festival that is celebrated extensively by people in Maharashtra, marking the onset of the spring season. 

Sanjana Ganesan, KL Rahul send 'heart-warming' greetings on Gudi Padwa
Sanjana Ganesan send heart-warming' greetings on Gudi Padwa.

Sanjana Ganesan, KL Rahul, Umesh Yadav, among others extended their wishes on the auspicious occasion of Gudi Padwa, a festival that is celebrated extensively by people in Maharashtra, marking the onset of the spring season.

All the three celebrities took to Twitter and shared their greetings to their followers. Here are their tweets: 

The festival Gudi Padwa is derived from two words - ‘gudi’ which is the flag of Lord Brahma and ‘padwa’ which marks the onset of the first day of the phase of the moon. 

The flags are generally red or orange in colour and are decorated with flowers and a copper vessel is placed upside down on top of the flag, resembling prosperity and victory. 

Tags:
Sanjana GanesanKL RahulGudi Padwa
