Sanjay Manjrekar’s Big Prediction On Rohit Sharma For World Test Championship

Sanjay Manjrekar insists that the opener thrives in Test cricket, and his mediocre performance in this year’s IPL will not be a factor.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 02, 2023, 12:22 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Rohit Sharma had a mediocre IPL this season.
  • He will be the key for India at The Oval where the WTC final will be played.
  • Rohit will need to be wary of the short-pitched stuff.

Rohit Sharma-led Team India will take on Australia in the final of the World Test Championship (WTC). The Indian side will be keen to put behind the disappointment of 2021 when the team, under the captaincy of Virat Kohli, suffered a defeat to New Zealand in the inaugural edition of the WTC. However, this time, the Indian team will be concerned with the form of their captain.

Rohit had a mediocre IPL this season where he managed to score only 332 runs in 16 matches at an average of 20.75.

Former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar believes that the team management should not be overly worried about Rohit’s recent form. Manjrekar insists that the opener thrives in Test cricket, and his performances in the IPL will not be a massive factor.

“Keep his IPL form aside because he looked out of form in the last IPL as well. We saw the amazing batting he did in the first Test match against Australia. I believe the stage of his career Rohit Sharma is in, Test cricket seems to be the most exciting format for him just like it has always been for Virat Kohli,” Manjrekar told Star Sports.

Manjrekar also pointed out that Rohit has been attacked by fast bowlers with the short ball since he looks to take them on with his instinctive pull. However, Manjrekar also went on to explain how Rohit employs his follow-through to generate power in his pull shot.

“If you observe his pull shot in ODI cricket, it's extremely intriguing. His back-lift doesn't come from the top, which allows him to play the ball downwards. He has a very low back-lift, just picking up the ball, and in the follow-through, the bat goes behind his back to generate power," Manjrekar said.

