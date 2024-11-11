Sanjay Manjrekar Takes Dig At Gautam Gambhir: 'Keep Him Off Press Conference Duties'

As the Indian cricket team prepares for their much-anticipated Border-Gavaskar Trophy tour in Australia, head coach Gautam Gambhir faced the media in a pre-departure press conference. Addressing various pressing concerns, Gambhir remained composed despite facing critical questions about the team's recent performance, selection choices, and the captaincy situation. However, his media appearance drew sharp criticism from former cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar, who suggested that Gambhir should not be the spokesperson for the team.

Gambhir Faces Tough Questions But Remains Unfazed

This was Gambhir's first media address since India suffered a 3-0 Test series whitewash at home against New Zealand. Unsurprisingly, he was met with pointed questions about the team's struggles. Yet, Gambhir remained firm, defending his players and emphasizing their readiness for the challenging series in Australia.

One of the most pressing topics was the uncertainty surrounding Rohit Sharma’s availability for the first Test in Perth. Gambhir confirmed that the Indian captain might miss the series opener due to personal commitments, including the birth of his second child. “At the moment, there is no confirmation on Rohit's availability,” Gambhir stated. “We’ll keep everyone updated, but as of now, Jasprit Bumrah, our vice-captain, will step in as skipper if needed.”

Sanjay Manjrekar Critcises Gambhir On Social Media

While Gambhir presented a confident front during the press conference, not everyone was impressed with his handling of the media. Former Indian cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar took to social media to voice his disapproval. On X (formerly known as Twitter), Manjrekar wrote:

"Just watched Gambhir in the press conference. May be wise for @BCCI to keep him away from such duties, let him work behind the scenes. He does not have the right demeanour nor the words when interacting with them. Rohit & Agarkar, much better guys to front up for the media."

Plans for the Australian Tour

In terms of team strategy, Gambhir clarified the backup plans if Rohit Sharma is indeed unavailable for the Perth Test. He mentioned that KL Rahul and Abhimanyu Easwaran are leading contenders to partner Yashasvi Jaiswal at the top of the order. The Indian coach emphasized the importance of having experienced players like Rahul, who can adapt to different batting positions, especially in challenging overseas conditions.

Gambhir also dismissed concerns raised about the form of senior players like Virat Kohli, who have faced criticism recently. “Look, there will always be opinions, but we have immense belief in our senior players. They have achieved so much for Indian cricket and will continue to do so,” Gambhir added.

Bumrah Set to Lead if Rohit Is Absent

If Rohit is unable to take the field in Perth, Gambhir confirmed that Jasprit Bumrah will take on the leadership role. Bumrah’s previous captaincy stints have shown his ability to lead under pressure, making him a reliable choice to guide the team.

With the first Test scheduled to start on November 22 at the iconic Perth Stadium, all eyes will be on Team India to see if they can overcome their recent setbacks and perform on one of the toughest tours in international cricket.