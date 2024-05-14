Sanjiv Goenka Invites KL Rahul Home For Dinner, Hugs Him As PIC Goes Viral

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) owner Sanjiv Goenka decided to end the rumours of rift between him and his IPL team's captain KL Rahul by inviting him at his house. Photo of Goenka hugging Rahul went viral in the internet on Tuesday. In case you did not know, Goenka was seemingly upset with Rahul and could be seen slamming him in public view after Lucknow lost a one-sided contest against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), a few days back. Rahul was visibly silent as he listened to the rant of his owner. The video fetched millions of views as India fans showed their own displeasure at Goenka for not giving due respect to an Indian international player.

Following the incident, rumours spread that Rahul was going to leave LSG at the end of the current season. Athiya Shetty, wife of Rahul, put out an Instagram Story which included picture of sunset with a quote that read as: "The calm after the storm". That cryptic post also made headlines as fans observed that everything seems to have come under control after the onfield spat.

But on Tuesday, another photo went viral. This was of Rahul meeting Goenka at his residence. As per Twitter, Goenka invited Rahul for dinner on Monday night and the two hugged each other.

Check the photo of the hug between KL Rahul and Sanjiv Goenka below:

Sanjiv Goenka invited KL Rahul for dinner at his home last night and both hugged each other.



- Everything is okay now in LSG. __ pic.twitter.com/RY9KsiNre3 May 14, 2024

LSG face Delhi Capitals today at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. Lucknow have two games remaining in the league and they can still make it to the playoffs if they win these games and then hope other results fall in their favour. A loss today will end DC's campaign. Their chances of qualification are very slim but the fact is that mathematically they are still in the playoffs race.

All eyes will be on LSG skipper Rahul as he aims to improve his strike rate and play with more aggression at the top. Fans will be hoping for an epic comeback from Rahul after what happened in Lucknow post the game vs SRH.