Sanju Samson made his comeback into the Men in Blue side against Ireland in India's 2nd T20I on Tuesday (June 29). There is no doubt in saying that Sanju left nothing in the tank after getting his chance in the country jersey. However, before the game when captain Hardik Pandya announced his playing XI, Sanju's name got the loudest cheer from the Dublin crowd. Fans have been backing Samson for quite a while now and there were questions being asked on social media when the RR captain was not picked for the recent home series against South Africa.

Moreover, Samson was not picked in the XI in the first T20I against Ireland too but opener Ruturaj Gaikwad's injury ruled him out and got the Rajasthan Royals (RR) skipper a spot to open the batting for India along with Ishan Kishan.

Checkout the video of crowd cheering for Samson here...

The craze for Sanju Samson is something else! #IREvIND pic.twitter.com/aAH964gkdU — Pant's Reverse Sweep (@SayedReng) June 28, 2022

Coming to the match, Samson was fire to prove his skills as he smashed 77 runs off just 42 balls along with Deepak Hooda becoming the fourth Indian to score a ton in T20I cricket. Hooda scored 104 off just 57 balls and guided India to a humongous total of 225/7 after 20 overs.

Hooda and Samson got the highest T20I partnership for India with 176 runs off 85 balls in Dublin. Moreover, Hooda and Samson's stunning partnership became the ninth highest in all men's T20Is.

India then restricted Ireland to 221 for five to win the match. Captain Andy Balbirnie top-scored for Ireland with 60 while opener Paul Stirling contributed 40. Harry Tector and George Dockrell chipped in with 39 and 34 not out respectively.

For India, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Ravi Bishnoi and Umrah Malik took a wicket apiece. India had won the first match by seven wickets.

Brief Scores:

India: 225 for 7 in 20 overs (Deepak Hooda 104, Sanju Samson 77; Mark Adair 3/42, Josh Little 2/38, Craig Young 2/35).

Ireland: 221 for 5 in 20 overs (Paul Stirling 40, Andrew Balbirnie 60, Harry Tector 39; George Dockrell 34 not out; Ravi Bishnoi 1/41, Umran Malik 1/42).

With PTI inputs